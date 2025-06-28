MCP Custom Tools
The MCP Custom Tools plugin allows you to create sophisticated MCP (Model Context Protocol) tools using code rather than just simple OpenAPI route mappings. This provides the flexibility to build complex workflows that can invoke multiple API routes, implement custom business logic, and provide rich responses to AI systems.
This is more powerful than the MCP Server Handler which automatically transforms your OpenAPI routes into MCP tools. Custom MCP Tools give you full programmatic control over tool behavior.
Key Features
- Programmatic Control: Define tools using TypeScript with full access to Zuplo's runtime
- Complex Workflows: Chain multiple API calls, implement business logic, and handle complex data transformations
- Type Safety: Built-in Zod schema validation for inputs and outputs
- Runtime Integration: Access to
context.invokeRoute(), logging, and other Zuplo runtime features
Quick Start
1. Create Your Custom Tools
Create a module that defines your custom MCP tools:
Code(typescript)
// modules/mcp-tools.ts import { McpCustomToolsSDK, McpToolDefinition } from "@zuplo/runtime"; import { z } from "zod/v4"; const sdk = new McpCustomToolsSDK(); export const addNumbersTool: McpToolDefinition = sdk.defineTool({ name: "add_numbers", description: "Adds two numbers together and returns the result", schema: z.object({ a: z.number().describe("First number to add"), b: z.number().describe("Second number to add"), }), handler: async (args, context) => { context.log.info(`Adding ${args.a} + ${args.b}`); const result = args.a + args.b; return sdk.textResponse(`${args.a} + ${args.b} = ${result}`); }, }); export const myTools: McpToolDefinition[] = [addNumbersTool];
2. Register the Plugin
Configure the plugin in your runtime initialization. This must occur in the
file named
zuplo.runtime.ts:
Code(typescript)
// modules/zuplo.runtime.ts import { RuntimeExtensions, McpCustomToolsPlugin } from "@zuplo/runtime"; import { myTools } from "./mcp-tools"; export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { const mcpPlugin = new McpCustomToolsPlugin({ name: "My Custom MCP Server", version: "1.0.0", endpoint: "/mcp-custom", // Optional, defaults to "/mcp" tools: myTools, }); runtime.addPlugin(mcpPlugin); }
3. Deploy and Test
Deploy your project and test your MCP server:
Code(bash)
# Test with MCP Inspector npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector # Or test with curl curl https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp-custom \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "method": "tools/list" }'
SDK Reference
McpCustomToolsSDK
The main SDK class providing helper methods for creating tools and responses.
Methods
createTool() Returns a new
McpToolBuilder for fluent tool definition.
defineTool(config) Define a tool with a configuration object.
Response Helpers:
textResponse(text: string)- Create a text response
jsonResponse(data: any)- Create a JSON response with structured content
errorResponse(message: string)- Create an error response
imageResponse(data: string, mimeType: string)- Create an image response
resourceResponse(uri: string, mimeType?: string)- Create a resource response
McpToolBuilder
Fluent builder class for creating type-safe tools.
Code(typescript)
const tool = new McpToolBuilder() .name("my_tool") .description("Does something useful") .schema(z.object({ input: z.string() })) .outSchema(z.object({ result: z.string() })) .handler(async (args, context) => { // Tool implementation return sdk.textResponse("Hello!"); }) .build();
McpCustomToolsPlugin
Runtime plugin configuration options:
Code(typescript)
interface McpCustomToolsPluginOptions { name?: string; // Server name (default: "MCP Custom Server") version?: string; // Server version (default: "0.0.0") endpoint?: string; // Endpoint path (default: "/mcp") tools: McpToolDefinition[]; // Array of tool definitions }
Advanced Usage
Tool with Output Schema Validation
Starting with
2025-06-18, MCP clients support validating the output of tool
calls from servers based on a provided
outputSchema:
Code(typescript)
const weatherTool: McpToolDefinition = sdk.defineTool({ name: "get_weather", description: "Get current weather for a location", schema: z.object({ location: z.string().describe("City name or coordinates"), }), outputSchema: z.object({ temperature: z.number(), condition: z.string(), humidity: z.number(), }), handler: async (args, context) => { const weatherResp = await context.invokeRoute( `/weather?location=${args.location}`, ); const weather = await weatherResp.json(); return sdk.jsonResponse({ temperature: weather.temp, condition: weather.conditions, humidity: weather.humidity, }); }, });
Error Handling Tool
For more ergonomic and AI friendly error handling, utilize the
errorResponse
helper:
Code(typescript)
const safeTool: McpToolDefinition = sdk.defineTool({ name: "safe_operation", description: "Demonstrates error handling", schema: z.object({ shouldFail: z.boolean().default(false), }), handler: async (args, context) => { try { if (args.shouldFail) { throw new Error("Intentional failure"); } return sdk.textResponse("Operation succeeded"); } catch (error) { context.log.error("Tool failed:", error); return sdk.errorResponse(error.message); } }, });
Multi-Step Workflow Tool
Using the ZuploContext
invokeRoute, you can create powerful aggregate
workflows that call multiple routes on your gateway. This works by re-invoking
routes on your gateway without having to go back out to HTTP.
context.invokeRoute will utilize the full inbound and outbound policy
pipeline. This means that policies you set on your MCP server route will be
invoked alongside policies that are associated with any calls made through
invokeRoute.
Code(typescript)
const orderProcessingTool: McpToolDefinition = sdk.defineTool({ name: "process_order", description: "Process a customer order through multiple steps", schema: z.object({ customerId: z.string(), items: z.array( z.object({ productId: z.string(), quantity: z.number(), }), ), }), handler: async (args, context) => { // Step 1: Validate customer const customerResp = await context.invokeRoute( `/customers/${args.customerId}`, ); if (!customerResp.ok) { return sdk.errorResponse("Customer not found"); } // Step 2: Check inventory const inventoryChecks = await Promise.all( args.items.map((item) => context.invokeRoute( `/inventory/${item.productId}/check?quantity=${item.quantity}`, ), ), ); const unavailableItems = inventoryChecks .map((resp, i) => ({ resp, item: args.items[i] })) .filter(({ resp }) => !resp.ok) .map(({ item }) => item.productId); if (unavailableItems.length > 0) { return sdk.errorResponse( `Items not available: ${unavailableItems.join(", ")}`, ); } // Step 3: Create order const orderResp = await context.invokeRoute("/orders", { method: "POST", body: JSON.stringify({ customerId: args.customerId, items: args.items, }), headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, }); const order = await orderResp.json(); return sdk.jsonResponse({ orderId: order.id, status: "created", total: order.total, estimatedDelivery: order.estimatedDelivery, }); }, });
Testing Custom Tools
Using MCP Inspector
The MCP Inspector is ideal for testing custom tools:
Code(bash)
npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector
- Set Transport Type to "Streamable HTTP"
- Set URL to your custom tools endpoint (e.g.,
https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp-custom)
- Connect and test your tools interactively
Using cURL
Test individual tools directly:
Code(bash)
# List available tools curl https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp-custom \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "method": "tools/list" }' # Call a specific tool curl https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp-custom \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "tools/call", "params": { "name": "add_numbers", "arguments": { "a": 5, "b": 3 } } }'
Best Practices
Input Validation
Always use a Zod schema with the
schema param to validate inputs. This
validation is done automatically and the
args passed to your handler are type
safe. Providing descriptive schemas also ensures an MCP Client's LLM always has
the appropriate context on exactly what arguments to provide to tools.
Code(typescript)
schema: z.object({ userId: z.string().uuid().describe("Valid UUID for user ID"), amount: z.number().positive().max(10000).describe("Amount in cents"), });
Tool Design
- Clear Names: Use descriptive, action-oriented names (
get_user_profile,
create_order)
- Detailed Descriptions: Help AI systems understand what your tool does
- Error Handling: Provide meaningful error messages
Schema Design
Code(typescript)
// Good: Descriptive and well-structured schema: z.object({ customerId: z.uuid().describe("UUID of the customer"), orderType: z.enum(["standard", "express", "overnight"]).describe("Delivery speed"), items: z.array(z.object({ productId: z.string().describe("Product SKU or ID"), quantity: z.number().int().positive().describe("Number of items"), })).min(1).describe("List of items to order"), }), // Good: Output schema for structured responses outputSchema: z.object({ orderId: z.string().describe("Generated order ID"), total: z.number().describe("Total amount in cents"), status: z.enum(["pending", "confirmed", "failed"]).describe("Order status"), })
Troubleshooting
Common Issues
Tool not appearing in
tools/list:
- Check tool name for duplicates
- Verify tool is included in the
toolsarray when registering the plugin
- Check for validation errors in plugin configuration or relevant logs
Schema validation errors:
- Ensure Zod schemas are properly defined and aligned with expected tool handler usage
- Check that handler arguments match schema types
- Verify output matches
outputSchemaif defined
Handler execution failures:
- Apply logs using
context.log.error()
- Verify API routes being invoked through
invokeRouteexist and are accessible
- Test individual API calls outside the MCP context
Debugging Tips
- Enable Debug Logging: Use
context.log.debug()liberally
- Test Components Separately: Test API routes and business logic independently
- Use MCP Inspector: Interactive testing is invaluable for development
Learn More
- MCP Server Handler - For simple route-to-tool mapping
- Model Context Protocol Overview - Understanding MCP concepts
- MCP Specification - Official protocol documentation
- Runtime Extensions - Zuplo's plugin system