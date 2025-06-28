AI

The MCP Custom Tools plugin allows you to create sophisticated MCP (Model Context Protocol) tools using code rather than just simple OpenAPI route mappings. This provides the flexibility to build complex workflows that can invoke multiple API routes, implement custom business logic, and provide rich responses to AI systems.

This is more powerful than the MCP Server Handler which automatically transforms your OpenAPI routes into MCP tools. Custom MCP Tools give you full programmatic control over tool behavior.

Key Features

Programmatic Control : Define tools using TypeScript with full access to Zuplo's runtime

: Define tools using TypeScript with full access to Zuplo's runtime Complex Workflows : Chain multiple API calls, implement business logic, and handle complex data transformations

: Chain multiple API calls, implement business logic, and handle complex data transformations Type Safety : Built-in Zod schema validation for inputs and outputs

: Built-in Zod schema validation for inputs and outputs Runtime Integration: Access to context.invokeRoute() , logging, and other Zuplo runtime features

Quick Start

Create a module that defines your custom MCP tools:

Code ( typescript ) // modules/mcp-tools.ts import { McpCustomToolsSDK, McpToolDefinition } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; import { z } from "zod/v4" ; const sdk = new McpCustomToolsSDK (); export const addNumbersTool : McpToolDefinition = sdk. defineTool ({ name: "add_numbers" , description: "Adds two numbers together and returns the result" , schema: z. object ({ a: z. number (). describe ( "First number to add" ), b: z. number (). describe ( "Second number to add" ), }), handler : async ( args , context ) => { context.log. info ( `Adding ${ args . a } + ${ args . b }` ); const result = args.a + args.b; return sdk. textResponse ( `${ args . a } + ${ args . b } = ${ result }` ); }, }); export const myTools : McpToolDefinition [] = [addNumbersTool];

2. Register the Plugin

Configure the plugin in your runtime initialization. This must occur in the file named zuplo.runtime.ts :

Code ( typescript ) // modules/zuplo.runtime.ts import { RuntimeExtensions, McpCustomToolsPlugin } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; import { myTools } from "./mcp-tools" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { const mcpPlugin = new McpCustomToolsPlugin ({ name: "My Custom MCP Server" , version: "1.0.0" , endpoint: "/mcp-custom" , // Optional, defaults to "/mcp" tools: myTools, }); runtime. addPlugin (mcpPlugin); }

3. Deploy and Test

Deploy your project and test your MCP server:

Code ( bash ) # Test with MCP Inspector npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector # Or test with curl curl https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp-custom \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "method": "tools/list" }'

SDK Reference

The main SDK class providing helper methods for creating tools and responses.

Methods

createTool() Returns a new McpToolBuilder for fluent tool definition.

defineTool(config) Define a tool with a configuration object.

Response Helpers:

textResponse(text: string) - Create a text response

- Create a text response jsonResponse(data: any) - Create a JSON response with structured content

- Create a JSON response with structured content errorResponse(message: string) - Create an error response

- Create an error response imageResponse(data: string, mimeType: string) - Create an image response

- Create an image response resourceResponse(uri: string, mimeType?: string) - Create a resource response

McpToolBuilder

Fluent builder class for creating type-safe tools.

Code ( typescript ) const tool = new McpToolBuilder () . name ( "my_tool" ) . description ( "Does something useful" ) . schema (z. object ({ input: z. string () })) . outSchema (z. object ({ result: z. string () })) . handler ( async ( args , context ) => { // Tool implementation return sdk. textResponse ( "Hello!" ); }) . build ();

Runtime plugin configuration options:

Code ( typescript ) interface McpCustomToolsPluginOptions { name ?: string ; // Server name (default: "MCP Custom Server") version ?: string ; // Server version (default: "0.0.0") endpoint ?: string ; // Endpoint path (default: "/mcp") tools : McpToolDefinition []; // Array of tool definitions }

Advanced Usage

Tool with Output Schema Validation

Starting with 2025-06-18 , MCP clients support validating the output of tool calls from servers based on a provided outputSchema :

Code ( typescript ) const weatherTool : McpToolDefinition = sdk. defineTool ({ name: "get_weather" , description: "Get current weather for a location" , schema: z. object ({ location: z. string (). describe ( "City name or coordinates" ), }), outputSchema: z. object ({ temperature: z. number (), condition: z. string (), humidity: z. number (), }), handler : async ( args , context ) => { const weatherResp = await context. invokeRoute ( `/weather?location=${ args . location }` , ); const weather = await weatherResp. json (); return sdk. jsonResponse ({ temperature: weather.temp, condition: weather.conditions, humidity: weather.humidity, }); }, });

Error Handling Tool

For more ergonomic and AI friendly error handling, utilize the errorResponse helper:

Code ( typescript ) const safeTool : McpToolDefinition = sdk. defineTool ({ name: "safe_operation" , description: "Demonstrates error handling" , schema: z. object ({ shouldFail: z. boolean (). default ( false ), }), handler : async ( args , context ) => { try { if (args.shouldFail) { throw new Error ( "Intentional failure" ); } return sdk. textResponse ( "Operation succeeded" ); } catch (error) { context.log. error ( "Tool failed:" , error); return sdk. errorResponse (error.message); } }, });

Multi-Step Workflow Tool

Using the ZuploContext invokeRoute , you can create powerful aggregate workflows that call multiple routes on your gateway. This works by re-invoking routes on your gateway without having to go back out to HTTP.

context.invokeRoute will utilize the full inbound and outbound policy pipeline. This means that policies you set on your MCP server route will be invoked alongside policies that are associated with any calls made through invokeRoute .

Code ( typescript ) const orderProcessingTool : McpToolDefinition = sdk. defineTool ({ name: "process_order" , description: "Process a customer order through multiple steps" , schema: z. object ({ customerId: z. string (), items: z. array ( z. object ({ productId: z. string (), quantity: z. number (), }), ), }), handler : async ( args , context ) => { // Step 1: Validate customer const customerResp = await context. invokeRoute ( `/customers/${ args . customerId }` , ); if ( ! customerResp.ok) { return sdk. errorResponse ( "Customer not found" ); } // Step 2: Check inventory const inventoryChecks = await Promise . all ( args.items. map (( item ) => context. invokeRoute ( `/inventory/${ item . productId }/check?quantity=${ item . quantity }` , ), ), ); const unavailableItems = inventoryChecks . map (( resp , i ) => ({ resp, item: args.items[i] })) . filter (({ resp }) => ! resp.ok) . map (({ item }) => item.productId); if (unavailableItems. length > 0 ) { return sdk. errorResponse ( `Items not available: ${ unavailableItems . join ( ", " ) }` , ); } // Step 3: Create order const orderResp = await context. invokeRoute ( "/orders" , { method: "POST" , body: JSON . stringify ({ customerId: args.customerId, items: args.items, }), headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, }); const order = await orderResp. json (); return sdk. jsonResponse ({ orderId: order.id, status: "created" , total: order.total, estimatedDelivery: order.estimatedDelivery, }); }, });

Using MCP Inspector

The MCP Inspector is ideal for testing custom tools:

Code ( bash ) npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector

Set Transport Type to "Streamable HTTP" Set URL to your custom tools endpoint (e.g., https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp-custom ) Connect and test your tools interactively

Using cURL

Test individual tools directly:

Code ( bash ) # List available tools curl https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp-custom \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "method": "tools/list" }' # Call a specific tool curl https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp-custom \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "tools/call", "params": { "name": "add_numbers", "arguments": { "a": 5, "b": 3 } } }'

Best Practices

Input Validation

Always use a Zod schema with the schema param to validate inputs. This validation is done automatically and the args passed to your handler are type safe. Providing descriptive schemas also ensures an MCP Client's LLM always has the appropriate context on exactly what arguments to provide to tools.

Code ( typescript ) schema : z. object ({ userId: z. string (). uuid (). describe ( "Valid UUID for user ID" ), amount: z. number (). positive (). max ( 10000 ). describe ( "Amount in cents" ), });

Tool Design

Clear Names: Use descriptive, action-oriented names ( get_user_profile , create_order ) Detailed Descriptions: Help AI systems understand what your tool does Error Handling: Provide meaningful error messages

Schema Design

Code ( typescript ) // Good: Descriptive and well-structured schema : z. object ({ customerId: z. uuid (). describe ( "UUID of the customer" ), orderType: z. enum ([ "standard" , "express" , "overnight" ]). describe ( "Delivery speed" ), items: z. array (z. object ({ productId: z. string (). describe ( "Product SKU or ID" ), quantity: z. number (). int (). positive (). describe ( "Number of items" ), })). min ( 1 ). describe ( "List of items to order" ), }), // Good: Output schema for structured responses outputSchema : z. object ({ orderId: z. string (). describe ( "Generated order ID" ), total: z. number (). describe ( "Total amount in cents" ), status: z. enum ([ "pending" , "confirmed" , "failed" ]). describe ( "Order status" ), })

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

Tool not appearing in tools/list :

Check tool name for duplicates

Verify tool is included in the tools array when registering the plugin

array when registering the plugin Check for validation errors in plugin configuration or relevant logs

Schema validation errors:

Ensure Zod schemas are properly defined and aligned with expected tool handler usage

Check that handler arguments match schema types

Verify output matches outputSchema if defined

Handler execution failures:

Apply logs using context.log.error()

Verify API routes being invoked through invokeRoute exist and are accessible

exist and are accessible Test individual API calls outside the MCP context

Debugging Tips

Enable Debug Logging: Use context.log.debug() liberally Test Components Separately: Test API routes and business logic independently Use MCP Inspector: Interactive testing is invaluable for development

