Caching APIs ZoneCache

The ZoneCache is used to store data in a shared cache, typically local to the Zone your gateway is running (for example, the same data center). This can be used to store small, simple objects. It's excellent for improving the latency of your gateway if you need to access remote data in your policies, such as calling another API in a policy.

There's an demonstration of ZoneCache use in the Per User Rate Limits Using a Database example.

Constructor

new ZoneCache< T = unknown >( name : string , context : ZuploContext ) ts

Creates a new cache instance for the specified zone.

name - A unique identifier for the cache

- A unique identifier for the cache context - The ZuploContext object

- The ZuploContext object T - The type of data stored in the cache (defaults to unknown )

Methods

get

Retrieves a value from the cache. Returns undefined if the key doesn't exist or has expired.

get (key: string): Promise < T | undefined > ts

put

Stores a value in the cache with a time-to-live (TTL) in seconds. The data will be JSON serialized.

put (key: string, data: T , ttlSeconds: number): Promise <void> ts

:::note Objects that don't serialize cleanly to JSON (like the Headers object) won't be readable after storage. :::

delete

Removes a value from the cache.

delete ( key : string ) : Promise < void > ts

Example

import { ZoneCache, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; interface UserData { id : string ; name : string ; email : string ; } export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const cache = new ZoneCache < UserData >( "user-cache" , context); // Try to get user from cache const userId = request.params.userId; let userData = await cache. get (userId); if ( ! userData) { // Not in cache, fetch from API const response = await fetch ( `https://api.example.com/users/${ userId }` ); userData = await response. json (); // Cache for 5 minutes await cache. put (userId, userData, 300 ); } return new Response ( JSON . stringify (userData)); } ts

Performance Tips

When writing to the cache, you may not want to await the operation to complete. This can improve response times:

// Fire and forget pattern - don't wait for cache write cache. put ( "key" , data, 60 ). catch (( err ) => context.log. error (err)); ts

Always catch errors when using the fire-and-forget pattern to avoid unhandled promise rejections.