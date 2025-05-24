Cache
The Cache API provides a persistent storage mechanism for Request / Response object pairs that are cached in long lived memory.
Only a subset of the standard Cache API is supported. Below are the interfaces and methods that are supported and known limitations.
CacheStorage
The
CacheStorage is exposed as the
caches global object. This object allows
you to open instances of a
Cache. When calling
caches.open if the named
cache doesn't exist it will be created, otherwise the existing cache will be
returned.
Definition
ts
interface CacheStorage { open(cacheName: string): Promise<Cache>; }
Example
ts
const cache = await caches.open("MY_CACHE");
Cache
The
Cache object stores
Request and
Response objects based on header
values.
Definition
ts
interface Cache { put(request: RequestInfo, response: Response): Promise<void>; match( request: RequestInfo, options?: CacheQueryOptions, ): Promise<Response | undefined>; delete(request: RequestInfo, options?: CacheQueryOptions): Promise<boolean>; } interface CacheQueryOptions { /** * Not supported in development environments */ ignoreMethod: boolean; /** * Always ignored */ ignoreSearch: boolean; /** * Always ignored */ ignoreVary: boolean; }
At this time, the
options parameter will be ignored entirely when running on
in a developer environment (for example working copy). In non-developer
environments, the
ignoreMethod property is supported. All other properties
will be ignored.
Put
ts
await cache.put(request, response);
The
put() method of the
Cache interface allows key/value pairs to be added
to the current Cache object.
Match
ts
const response = await cache.match(request);
The
match() method of the
Cache interface returns a Promise that resolves to
the Response associated with the first matching request in the Cache object. If
no match is found, the Promise resolves to
undefined.
Delete
ts
await cache.delete(request);
The delete() method of the Cache interface finds the Cache entry whose key is the request, and if found, deletes the Cache entry and returns a Promise that resolves to true. If no Cache entry is found, it resolves to false.
Headers
The following headers can be used to control the cache when adding a response
using the
put() method.
Cache-Control: Controls caching directives. More info
ETag: Allows cache.match() to evaluate conditional requests with If-None-Match.
Expires: A string that specifies when the resource becomes invalid.
Last-Modified: Allows cache.match() to evaluate conditional requests with If-Modified-Since.
Examples
The below example shows how to use a cached response and populate the cache in the event there is no response already cached.
ts
const request = new Request(`https://echo.zuplo.io`); const cache = await caches.open("MY_CACHE"); let response = await cache.match(request); if (!response) { response = await fetch(request); await cache.put(request, response); } const data = await response.json();
If you just want to store the value, just create a new simple Response and set
the
Cache-Control header.
ts
const request = new Request(`https://echo.zuplo.io`); const cache = await caches.open("MY_CACHE"); const response = await fetch(request); // Create a new response and set new headers const cachedResponse = new Response(response, { headers: { "Cache-Control": "max-age=604800", }, }); // Add the response to the cache await cache.put(request, cachedResponse);
When adding to the cache, headers are used to control how long resources are stored. If you are reusing the response headers, make sure to account for additional cache headers that may have been sent.
ts
const request = new Request(`https://echo.zuplo.io`); const cache = await caches.open("MY_CACHE"); const response = await fetch(request); // Create a new Headers object and add existing response headers const headers = new Headers(response.headers); // Set the cache max age headers.set("Cache-Control", "max-age=604800"); // Just in case the original response included other cache // headers, remove them headers.delete("Expires"); headers.delete("ETag"); headers.delete("Last-Modified"); // Create a new request with the cache headers const cachedResponse = new Response(response, { headers, }); // Add the response to the cache await cache.put(request, cachedResponse);