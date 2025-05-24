Caching APIs StreamingZoneCache

The StreamingZoneCache class provides a distributed caching solution optimized for streaming data. It allows you to cache ReadableStream objects across Zuplo's edge network.

Constructor

new StreamingZoneCache (name: string, context: ZuploContext) new StreamingZoneCache (name: string, options: CacheOptions) ts

Creates a new streaming cache instance.

name - A unique identifier for the cache instance

- A unique identifier for the cache instance context - The ZuploContext object

- The ZuploContext object options - Cache configuration options (alternative to context)

Methods

get

Retrieves a stream from the cache. Returns undefined if not found.

get (key: string): Promise < ReadableStream < Uint8Array > | undefined > ts

put

Stores a stream in the cache with a time-to-live (TTL) in seconds.

put (key: string, stream: ReadableStream < Uint8Array > , ttlSeconds: number): Promise <void> ts

delete

Removes a stream from the cache.

delete ( key : string ) : Promise < void > ts

Example

import { StreamingZoneCache, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const cache = new StreamingZoneCache ( "response-cache" , context); const cacheKey = `response:${ request . url }` ; // Try to get cached response const cachedStream = await cache. get (cacheKey); if (cachedStream) { return new Response (cachedStream, { headers: { "X-Cache" : "HIT" }, }); } // Fetch from origin const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/large-file" ); // Clone the response so we can cache it and return it const [ streamForCache , streamForResponse ] = response.body ! . tee (); // Cache the response for 1 hour (3600 seconds) await cache. put (cacheKey, streamForCache, 3600 ); return new Response (streamForResponse, { headers: { ... response.headers, "X-Cache" : "MISS" , }, }); } ts

Advanced Example: Caching Large Files

import { StreamingZoneCache, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const cache = new StreamingZoneCache ( "file-cache" , context); const fileId = request.params.fileId; const cacheKey = `file:${ fileId }` ; // Check cache first const cachedFile = await cache. get (cacheKey); if (cachedFile) { context.log. info ( `Cache hit for file ${ fileId }` ); return new Response (cachedFile, { headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/octet-stream" , "Cache-Control" : "public, max-age=3600" , }, }); } // Stream from storage service const storageResponse = await fetch ( `https://storage.example.com/files/${ fileId }` , ); if ( ! storageResponse.ok) { return new Response ( "File not found" , { status: 404 }); } // Use tee() to create two identical streams const [ cacheStream , responseStream ] = storageResponse.body ! . tee (); // Cache for 24 hours context. waitUntil (cache. put (cacheKey, cacheStream, 86400 )); return new Response (responseStream, { headers: storageResponse.headers, }); } ts

Best Practices

Use tee() to split streams when you need to both cache and return the same stream

to split streams when you need to both cache and return the same stream Use context.waitUntil() for non-blocking cache writes

for non-blocking cache writes Set appropriate TTL values based on your content update frequency

Consider the size of streams being cached to avoid memory issues

The cache is distributed across Zuplo's edge network for optimal performance

Beta Status

This API is currently in beta and may change in future releases.

