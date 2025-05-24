Caching APIs
StreamingZoneCache
The
StreamingZoneCache class provides a distributed caching solution optimized
for streaming data. It allows you to cache
ReadableStream objects across
Zuplo's edge network.
Constructor
ts
new StreamingZoneCache(name: string, context: ZuploContext) new StreamingZoneCache(name: string, options: CacheOptions)
Creates a new streaming cache instance.
name- A unique identifier for the cache instance
context- The ZuploContext object
options- Cache configuration options (alternative to context)
Methods
get
Retrieves a stream from the cache. Returns
undefined if not found.
ts
get(key: string): Promise<ReadableStream<Uint8Array> | undefined>
put
Stores a stream in the cache with a time-to-live (TTL) in seconds.
ts
put(key: string, stream: ReadableStream<Uint8Array>, ttlSeconds: number): Promise<void>
delete
Removes a stream from the cache.
ts
delete(key: string): Promise<void>
Example
ts
import { StreamingZoneCache, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function handler( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { const cache = new StreamingZoneCache("response-cache", context); const cacheKey = `response:${request.url}`; // Try to get cached response const cachedStream = await cache.get(cacheKey); if (cachedStream) { return new Response(cachedStream, { headers: { "X-Cache": "HIT" }, }); } // Fetch from origin const response = await fetch("https://api.example.com/large-file"); // Clone the response so we can cache it and return it const [streamForCache, streamForResponse] = response.body!.tee(); // Cache the response for 1 hour (3600 seconds) await cache.put(cacheKey, streamForCache, 3600); return new Response(streamForResponse, { headers: { ...response.headers, "X-Cache": "MISS", }, }); }
Advanced Example: Caching Large Files
ts
import { StreamingZoneCache, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function handler( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { const cache = new StreamingZoneCache("file-cache", context); const fileId = request.params.fileId; const cacheKey = `file:${fileId}`; // Check cache first const cachedFile = await cache.get(cacheKey); if (cachedFile) { context.log.info(`Cache hit for file ${fileId}`); return new Response(cachedFile, { headers: { "Content-Type": "application/octet-stream", "Cache-Control": "public, max-age=3600", }, }); } // Stream from storage service const storageResponse = await fetch( `https://storage.example.com/files/${fileId}`, ); if (!storageResponse.ok) { return new Response("File not found", { status: 404 }); } // Use tee() to create two identical streams const [cacheStream, responseStream] = storageResponse.body!.tee(); // Cache for 24 hours context.waitUntil(cache.put(cacheKey, cacheStream, 86400)); return new Response(responseStream, { headers: storageResponse.headers, }); }
Best Practices
- Use
tee()to split streams when you need to both cache and return the same stream
- Use
context.waitUntil()for non-blocking cache writes
- Set appropriate TTL values based on your content update frequency
- Consider the size of streams being cached to avoid memory issues
- The cache is distributed across Zuplo's edge network for optimal performance
Beta Status
This API is currently in beta and may change in future releases.
See Also
- ZoneCache - For caching JSON and other structured data
- MemoryZoneReadThroughCache - For in-memory caching
- Web Streams API - MDN documentation on streams