Caching APIs
MemoryZoneReadThroughCache
The
MemoryZoneReadThroughCache class provides an in-memory caching solution
with automatic read-through capabilities. This cache stores data in memory for
fast access and automatically handles cache misses.
Constructor
ts
new MemoryZoneReadThroughCache<T = unknown>(name: string, context: ZuploContext)
Creates a new instance of the memory cache with read-through capabilities.
name- A unique identifier for the cache instance
context- The ZuploContext object
T- The type of data stored in the cache (defaults to
unknown)
Methods
get
Retrieves a value from the cache by its key. Returns
undefined if not found.
ts
get(key: string): Promise<T | undefined>
put
Stores a value in the cache with a time-to-live (TTL) in seconds.
ts
put(key: string, data: T, ttlSeconds: number): void
delete
Removes a value from the cache.
ts
delete(key: string): Promise<void>
Example
ts
import { MemoryZoneReadThroughCache, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function handler( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { // Create a cache instance for user data const userCache = new MemoryZoneReadThroughCache<{ name: string; email: string; }>("user-cache", context); // Try to get user from cache const userId = "user-123"; let user = await userCache.get(userId); if (!user) { // User not in cache, fetch from database user = await fetchUserFromDatabase(userId); // Cache the user data for 5 minutes (300 seconds) userCache.put(userId, user, 300); } return new Response(JSON.stringify(user)); }
Best Practices
- Use descriptive cache names to avoid collisions between different cache instances
- Set appropriate TTL values based on your data freshness requirements
- Consider memory usage when caching large objects
- The cache is scoped to the current worker instance and not shared across instances
See Also
- ZoneCache - For distributed caching across zones
- StreamingZoneCache - For caching streaming data
- BackgroundLoader - For automatic cache population