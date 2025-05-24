Caching APIs MemoryZoneReadThroughCache

The MemoryZoneReadThroughCache class provides an in-memory caching solution with automatic read-through capabilities. This cache stores data in memory for fast access and automatically handles cache misses.

Constructor

new MemoryZoneReadThroughCache< T = unknown >( name : string , context : ZuploContext ) ts

Creates a new instance of the memory cache with read-through capabilities.

name - A unique identifier for the cache instance

- A unique identifier for the cache instance context - The ZuploContext object

- The ZuploContext object T - The type of data stored in the cache (defaults to unknown )

Methods

get

Retrieves a value from the cache by its key. Returns undefined if not found.

get (key: string): Promise < T | undefined > ts

put

Stores a value in the cache with a time-to-live (TTL) in seconds.

put (key: string, data: T , ttlSeconds: number): void ts

delete

Removes a value from the cache.

delete ( key : string ) : Promise < void > ts

Example

import { MemoryZoneReadThroughCache, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { // Create a cache instance for user data const userCache = new MemoryZoneReadThroughCache <{ name : string ; email : string ; }>( "user-cache" , context); // Try to get user from cache const userId = "user-123" ; let user = await userCache. get (userId); if ( ! user) { // User not in cache, fetch from database user = await fetchUserFromDatabase (userId); // Cache the user data for 5 minutes (300 seconds) userCache. put (userId, user, 300 ); } return new Response ( JSON . stringify (user)); } ts

Best Practices

Use descriptive cache names to avoid collisions between different cache instances

Set appropriate TTL values based on your data freshness requirements

Consider memory usage when caching large objects

The cache is scoped to the current worker instance and not shared across instances

