import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ;

import { BackgroundLoader } from "@zuplo/runtime" ;

const loaderFunction = async ( key : string ) => {

// TODO - consider stronger error handling and checking here

const result = await fetch ( `https://example-config-service.com/${ key }` );

const data = await result. json ();

return data;

};

// Create an instance of the component at the module level

// Here with a cache expiry of 60s

//

const bg = new BackgroundLoader (loaderFunction, {

ttlSeconds: 60 ,

loaderTimeoutSeconds: 10 ,

});

export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) {

// once an entry is cached this will return immediately. It will only block

// if the cache is empty or has expired.

const data = await backgroundLoader. get (request.params.loaderId);

return data;