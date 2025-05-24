BackgroundLoader
The BackgroundLoader class provides asynchronous loading of configuration data while minimizing gateway latency. It's ideal for critical configuration that powers your gateway for smart routing or similar use cases.
Beta Feature
This component is in Beta - please use with care and provide feedback to the team if you encounter any issues.
The BackgroundLoader optimizes performance by:
- Immediately returning cached data when available
- Asynchronously refreshing data in the background
- Only blocking when cache is empty or expired
Constructor
ts
new BackgroundLoader<T>( loader: (key: string) => Promise<T>, options: BackgroundLoaderOptions )
Creates a new background loader instance.
loader- Async function that loads data for a given key
options- Configuration options including TTL and timeout
T- The type of data being loaded
Options
ts
interface BackgroundLoaderOptions { // (Required) Time to live for cache entries in seconds ttlSeconds: number; // (Optional) Timeout for the loader function in seconds loaderTimeoutSeconds?: number; }
Methods
get
Retrieves data for the specified key. Returns immediately if cached, otherwise blocks while loading.
ts
get(key: string): Promise<T>
Example
ts
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; import { BackgroundLoader } from "@zuplo/runtime"; const loaderFunction = async (key: string) => { // TODO - consider stronger error handling and checking here const result = await fetch(`https://example-config-service.com/${key}`); const data = await result.json(); return data; }; // Create an instance of the component at the module level // Here with a cache expiry of 60s // const bg = new BackgroundLoader(loaderFunction, { ttlSeconds: 60, loaderTimeoutSeconds: 10, }); export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { // once an entry is cached this will return immediately. It will only block // if the cache is empty or has expired. const data = await backgroundLoader.get(request.params.loaderId); return data; }
The BackgroundLoader will ensure that only one request per 'key' is active at any one time to avoid overloading your destination services.
The BackgroundLoader has the following options. In the above example, we set
ttlSeconds:
ts
interface BackgroundLoaderOptions { // (Required) The time to live for the cache entry in seconds ttlSeconds: number; // (Optional) The timeout for the loader -- error out if the load takes longer than this. Useful to prevent hanging background requests. loaderTimeoutSeconds?: number; }
You can't return a
Response created by the BackgroundLoader as a response from
a policy or handler. Responses can't be re-used in this way - they're associated
with the originating request and results from the BackgroundLoader can be shared
across requests.