BackgroundDispatcher
The BackgroundDispatcher class batches outbound transmissions for efficient processing. It's ideal for logging and analytics calls to external services where you don't need 1:1 transmission with incoming requests. The dispatcher groups entries and invokes your callback with batches at regular intervals.
Beta Feature
This component is in Beta - please use with care and provide feedback to the team if you encounter any issues.
Constructor
ts
new BackgroundDispatcher<T>( dispatchFunction: (entries: T[]) => Promise<void>, options: { msDelay: number } )
Creates a new background dispatcher instance.
dispatchFunction- Async function called with batched entries
options.msDelay- Milliseconds between dispatch calls (required, non-zero)
T- The type of entries being batched
Methods
enqueue
Adds an entry to the batch queue for later dispatch.
ts
enqueue(entry: T, context: ZuploContext): void
Example
ts
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, BackgroundDispatcher, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime"; // The type that identifies the entries // to be batched interface ExampleEntry { message: string; } // The dispatch function that will be invoked by the // BatchDispatcher at most every 'n' milliseconds const dispatchFunction<TestEntry> = async (entries) => { // consider implementing a retry or backup call // if the data being transmitted is important await fetch(`https://example-logging-service.com/`, { method: "POST", headers: { "api-key": environment.MY_LOGGING_API_KEY } body: JSON.stringify(entries) }) }; // The dispatcher is typically initiated at the module level // so it can be shared by requests. Note that the msDelay is set // to 100ms. const backgroundDispatcher = new BackgroundDispatcher<TestEntry>( dispatchFunction, { msDelay: 100 } ); // This is an example Request Handler that used the component, a simple // "Hello World" handler. export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { backgroundDispatcher.enqueue( { message: `new request on '${request.url}' with id ${context.requestId}` }, context); return "Hello World!"; }
The dispatcher invokes the dispatch function with batched records at most every 'n' milliseconds (as configured) when items are enqueued. If no items are enqueued, the function won't be invoked.
:::tip There are no automatic retries for failed dispatch functions. Implement retry logic in your dispatch function if needed. :::
Best Practices
Module-Level Initialization
Initialize the dispatcher at the module level so it can be shared across multiple requests:
ts
// Create at module level const dispatcher = new BackgroundDispatcher<LogEntry>(dispatchFunction, { msDelay: 100, }); // Or use a Map for multiple dispatchers const dispatchers = new Map<string, BackgroundDispatcher<any>>();
Choosing the Right Delay
The longer the delay, the larger your batches will get and the less frequently you'll send batched information. However, on a busy server this could build up a lot of memory and potentially cause an OOM (out-of-memory) situation.
The shorter the delay, the more frequently you'll send smaller batches. We typically recommend 10ms for very high traffic gateways and 100ms for lower traffic gateways.