Data Management BackgroundDispatcher

The BackgroundDispatcher class batches outbound transmissions for efficient processing. It's ideal for logging and analytics calls to external services where you don't need 1:1 transmission with incoming requests. The dispatcher groups entries and invokes your callback with batches at regular intervals.

Beta Feature This component is in Beta - please use with care and provide feedback to the team if you encounter any issues.

Constructor

new BackgroundDispatcher < T >( dispatchFunction: ( entries : T []) => Promise <void> , options: { msDelay: number } ) ts

Creates a new background dispatcher instance.

dispatchFunction - Async function called with batched entries

- Async function called with batched entries options.msDelay - Milliseconds between dispatch calls (required, non-zero)

- Milliseconds between dispatch calls (required, non-zero) T - The type of entries being batched

Methods

enqueue

Adds an entry to the batch queue for later dispatch.

enqueue (entry: T , context: ZuploContext): void ts

Example

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, BackgroundDispatcher, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; // The type that identifies the entries // to be batched interface ExampleEntry { message : string ; } // The dispatch function that will be invoked by the // BatchDispatcher at most every 'n' milliseconds const dispatchFunction <TestEntry> = async ( entries ) => { // consider implementing a retry or backup call // if the data being transmitted is important await fetch ( `https://example-logging-service.com/` , { method: "POST" , headers: { "api-key" : environment. MY_LOGGING_API_KEY } body: JSON . stringify (entries) }) }; // The dispatcher is typically initiated at the module level // so it can be shared by requests. Note that the msDelay is set // to 100ms. const backgroundDispatcher = new BackgroundDispatcher < TestEntry >( dispatchFunction, { msDelay: 100 } ); // This is an example Request Handler that used the component, a simple // "Hello World" handler. export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { backgroundDispatcher. enqueue ( { message: `new request on '${ request . url }' with id ${ context . requestId }` }, context); return "Hello World!" ; } ts

The dispatcher invokes the dispatch function with batched records at most every 'n' milliseconds (as configured) when items are enqueued. If no items are enqueued, the function won't be invoked.

:::tip There are no automatic retries for failed dispatch functions. Implement retry logic in your dispatch function if needed. :::

Best Practices

Module-Level Initialization

Initialize the dispatcher at the module level so it can be shared across multiple requests:

// Create at module level const dispatcher = new BackgroundDispatcher < LogEntry >(dispatchFunction, { msDelay: 100 , }); // Or use a Map for multiple dispatchers const dispatchers = new Map < string , BackgroundDispatcher < any >>(); ts

Choosing the Right Delay

The longer the delay, the larger your batches will get and the less frequently you'll send batched information. However, on a busy server this could build up a lot of memory and potentially cause an OOM (out-of-memory) situation.

The shorter the delay, the more frequently you'll send smaller batches. We typically recommend 10ms for very high traffic gateways and 100ms for lower traffic gateways.