Handlers MCP Server Handler

The MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server handler allows you to run a lightweight, stateless MCP server on your gateway that automatically transforms your API routes into MCP tools.

This enables your API gateway to seamlessly service external AI tools and agents through Model Context Protocol interactions. By using your existing APIs, without needing to duplicate functionality or rebuild business logic in your backend.

Each MCP Server handler has a 1:1 relationship with a route. That means one route can host one server.

A single MCP server may have many tools where each tool interfaces with a route on your API in your gateway. You can compose multiple MCP servers on different routes to tailor MCP tools for each server's specific purpose.

Setup via Portal

Open the Route Designer by navigating to the Files tab then click routes.oas.json. Inside any route, select MCP Server from the Request Handlers drop-down.

Configure the handler with the following required options:

Server Name - The name of the MCP server: AI MCP clients will read this name when they initialize with the server.

- The name of the MCP server: AI MCP clients will read this name when they initialize with the server. Server Version - The version of your MCP server: AI MCP clients read this version whey they initialize with the server and may make autonomous decision based on the versioning of your MCP server.

Next, configure your OpenAPI file or the specific routes that you want transformed into MCP tools.

Setup via routes.oas.json

The MCP Server handler can be manually added to the routes.oas.json file with the following route configuration:

"paths" : { "/mcp" : { "x-zuplo-path" : { "pathMode" : "open-api" }, "get" : { "summary" : "MCP Server" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "mcpServerHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "name" : "example-mcp-server" , "version" : "1.0.0" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [] } } } } } json

Options

The MCP Server handler requires the following configurations:

name - The name identifier of the MCP server to connect to.

- The name identifier of the MCP server to connect to. version - The version of the MCP server protocol to use.

There are several options for configuring your APIs to be transformed into MCP tools.

Option 1: OpenAPI File Paths

Transform entire OpenAPI files into MCP tools by specifying openApiFilePaths in the options:

"openApiFilePaths" : [ { "filePath" : "./config/weather.oas.json" }, { "filePath" : "./config/todos.oas.json" } ], json

Each route method is exposed as an MCP tool. Tool names are taken from the route’s operationId, or fall back to a generated name if none is provided. Descriptions are pulled from the route’s description, then summary, and finally a generated description if neither is available.

Option 2: Individual Routes

Add specific MCP tools using the openApiTools array. Specify either path or operationID plus the required method :

"openApiTools" : [ { "path" : "/todos" , "method" : "GET" , "name" : "get_todos" , "description" : "Gets todos from the backend" }, { "operationID" : "e855b869-9c4c-485b-94c5-41b865b0f199" , "method" : "GET" } ] json