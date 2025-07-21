OAuth Protected Resource Plugin
The
OAuthProtectedResourcePlugin allows you to configure your Zuplo gateway to
support OAuth protected resources through the
.well-known/oauth-protected-resource endpoint. See
RFC9728 for more details.
This is particularly useful when building an MCP Server on Zuplo. See the MCP Server Handler docs for more details.
Usage
This runtime plugin will register the
.well-known/oauth-protected-resource
route on your behalf. If you configure an
OAuth Policy on a route with the
oAuthResourceMetadataEnabled option set to
true, then the OAuth policy will
automatically add the necessary
WWW-Authenticate header to 401 responses, with
the
resource_metadata parameter set to the URL of the
.well-known/oauth-protected-resource endpoint.
Code
import { RuntimeExtensions, OAuthProtectedResourcePlugin, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { runtime.addPlugin( new OAuthProtectedResourcePlugin({ authorizationServers: ["https://your-auth0-domain.us.auth0.com"], resourceName: "My MCP OAuth Resource", }), ); }
As per the MCP OAuth specification, you must use the canonical URL of your
authorization server as the
authorizationServers value. The
resourceName is
a human readable name for the resource.
Note that the
.well-known/oauth-protected-resource endpoint explicitly has a
CORS policy of
anything-goes since this is a public endpoint that should be
accessible to anyone to check the server's OAuth configuration.