The JWT Service Plugin allows you to create and issue short-lived JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) within your Zuplo API. This plugin is useful for scenarios where you need to issue tokens for authentication, authorization, or other purposes.

The plugin essentially turns your Zuplo API into it's own identity provider that can issue JWTs. Your Zuplo API will also serve the standard /.well-known/openid-configuration endpoint and associated JWKs endpoint which can be used by clients to discover the public keys used to verify the JWTs issued by your API.

Use Cases

Some of the common use cases for the JWT service plugin include:

Securing downstream APIs by issuing JWTs that can be used to verify that the request is coming from your Zuplo API

Securing requests to other Zuplo API gateways (for example, when using the Federated Gateway capability on Zuplo managed dedicated deployments.)

Calling third-party APIs that can be configured with federated identity such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Issuing short lived tokens for client side applications

Setup

To set up the JWT Service Plugin, you need to register it in your zuplo.runtime.ts file.

modules/zuplo.runtime.ts ( ts ) import { RuntimeExtensions, DataDogLoggingPlugin, JwtServicePlugin, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { // Default configuration (no options) const jwtService = new JwtServicePlugin (); runtime. addPlugin (jwtService); }

Configuration Options

The JWT Service Plugin accepts optional configuration to customize its behavior. You can pass a configuration object to the constructor:

modules/zuplo.runtime.ts ( ts ) import { RuntimeExtensions, JwtServicePlugin, JwtServicePluginOptions, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { // Example 1: Custom configuration with both options const options : JwtServicePluginOptions = { // Custom base path for the issuer endpoint (default: "/__zuplo/issuer") basePath: "/custom" , // Token expiration time (default: 300 seconds) // Can be a number (seconds) or a time span string tokenExpiration: "5m" , // or 300 for seconds }; const jwtService = new JwtServicePlugin (options); runtime. addPlugin (jwtService); }

Available Options

basePath (optional): The base path for the JWT issuer endpoint. Default is "/__zuplo/issuer" . This affects the issuer URL and OIDC configuration endpoints.

tokenExpiration (optional): Sets the default expiration time for JWTs. Can be either: A number : Direct value in seconds (e.g., 300 for 5 minutes) A string : Time span format (e.g., "5 minutes" , "1 hour" , "7 days" ) Valid time units include: Seconds: "sec" , "secs" , "second" , "seconds" , "s" Minutes: "minute" , "minutes" , "min" , "mins" , "m" Hours: "hour" , "hours" , "hr" , "hrs" , "h" Days: "day" , "days" , "d" Weeks: "week" , "weeks" , "w" Years: "year" , "years" , "yr" , "yrs" , "y" (365.25 days) Examples: Code ( ts ) tokenExpiration : 300 ; // 300 seconds tokenExpiration : "5 minutes" ; // 5 minutes tokenExpiration : "2 hours" ; // 2 hours tokenExpiration : "7 days" ; // 7 days tokenExpiration : "30 mins" ; // 30 minutes Note: Individual JWT creation can override this default by specifying expiresIn in the signJwt method.



Usage

Once the plugin is registered, you can use it to issue JWTs in custom handlers or plugins.

modules/handlers/jwt-issue.ts ( ts ) import { ZuploRequest, ZuploContext, JwtServicePlugin } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export async function getJwt ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const jwt = await JwtServicePlugin. signJwt ({ subject: "test-subject" , }); return new Response (jwt, { headers: { "content-type" : "text/plain" }, }); }

JWT Issuer and OIDC Configuration

When the JWT Service Plugin is enabled, your Zuplo API acts as an identity provider with the following endpoints:

Issuer URL : https://{deploymentName}.zuplo.com/__zuplo/issuer (or your custom domain if configured)

: (or your custom domain if configured) OIDC Configuration : https://{deploymentName}.zuplo.com/__zuplo/issuer/.well-known/openid-configuration

: JWKS Endpoint: https://{deploymentName}.zuplo.com/__zuplo/issuer/.well-known/jwks.json

The OIDC configuration endpoint returns a standard OpenID Connect discovery document that includes the JWKS URI for retrieving the public keys used to verify JWTs.

Using JWTs in Outbound Requests

A common pattern is to create a custom plugin that automatically adds JWT tokens to outbound requests. This is useful when calling downstream APIs that require authentication.

Creating a JWT Authorization Plugin

Here's an example of a plugin that adds a JWT to the Authorization header of outbound requests:

modules/plugins/jwt-auth-plugin.ts ( ts ) import { ZuploRequest, ZuploContext, RequestHandlerPlugin, JwtServicePlugin, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export interface JwtAuthPluginOptions { // Optional: specify which header to use (defaults to Authorization) headerName ?: string ; // Optional: specify token prefix (defaults to Bearer) tokenPrefix ?: string ; // Optional: additional claims to include in the JWT additionalClaims ?: Record < string , any >; // Optional: JWT expiration time in seconds (defaults to 300) expiresIn ?: number ; } export class JwtAuthPlugin implements RequestHandlerPlugin { constructor ( private options : JwtAuthPluginOptions = {}) {} async handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const { headerName = "Authorization" , tokenPrefix = "Bearer" , additionalClaims = {}, expiresIn = 300 , } = this .options; // Generate a JWT with the configured options const jwt = await JwtServicePlugin. signJwt ({ subject: request.user?.sub || "api-gateway" , audience: request.url, expiresIn, ... additionalClaims, }); const headerValue = tokenPrefix ? `${ tokenPrefix } ${ jwt }` : jwt; // Clone the request and add the JWT to the specified header const headers = new Headers (request.headers); headers. set (headerName, headerValue); return new ZuploRequest (request, { headers }); } }

Using the Plugin in Routes

To use the plugin, add it to your route configuration:

config/routes.oas.json ( json ) { "paths" : { "/api/upstream" : { "get" : { "x-zuplo-route" : { "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/handlers/proxy)" , "options" : { "url" : "https://upstream-api.example.com" } }, "plugins" : [ { "export" : "JwtAuthPlugin" , "module" : "$import(./modules/plugins/jwt-auth-plugin)" , "options" : { "additionalClaims" : { "scope" : "read:api write:api" } } } ] } } } } }

Validating JWTs in Upstream Services

Upstream services can validate the JWTs issued by your Zuplo API by verifying the signature and claims. Here's an example of how to validate JWTs in different environments:

Node.js/Express Example

validate-jwt.js ( js ) const jwt = require ( "jsonwebtoken" ); const jwksClient = require ( "jwks-rsa" ); // Replace with your actual Zuplo deployment name or custom domain const ISSUER = "https://my-api.zuplo.com/__zuplo/issuer" ; // Create a JWKS client to fetch public keys const client = jwksClient ({ jwksUri: `${ ISSUER }/.well-known/jwks.json` , cache: true , cacheMaxAge: 600000 , // 10 minutes }); // Function to get the signing key function getKey ( header , callback ) { client. getSigningKey (header.kid, function ( err , key ) { if (err) { return callback (err); } const signingKey = key. getPublicKey (); callback ( null , signingKey); }); } // Middleware to validate JWT function validateJwt ( req , res , next ) { const token = req.headers.authorization?. replace ( "Bearer " , "" ); if ( ! token) { return res. status ( 401 ). json ({ error: "No token provided" }); } jwt. verify ( token, getKey, { issuer: ISSUER , algorithms: [ "RS256" ], }, ( err , decoded ) => { if (err) { return res . status ( 401 ) . json ({ error: "Invalid token" , details: err.message }); } req.user = decoded; next (); }, ); } // Example usage app. get ( "/protected" , validateJwt, ( req , res ) => { res. json ({ message: "Access granted" , user: req.user, }); });

Python/FastAPI Example

validate_jwt.py ( python ) from fastapi import FastAPI, Depends, HTTPException, Security from fastapi.security import HTTPBearer, HTTPAuthorizationCredentials import jwt from jwt import PyJWKClient import requests app = FastAPI() security = HTTPBearer() # Replace with your actual Zuplo deployment name or custom domain ISSUER = "https://my-api.zuplo.com/__zuplo/issuer" JWKS_URL = f " {ISSUER} /.well-known/jwks.json" # Initialize JWKS client jwks_client = PyJWKClient( JWKS_URL ) async def validate_token (credentials: HTTPAuthorizationCredentials = Security(security)): token = credentials.credentials try : # Get the signing key from JWKS signing_key = jwks_client.get_signing_key_from_jwt(token) # Verify and decode the token payload = jwt.decode( token, signing_key.key, algorithms = [ "RS256" ], issuer = ISSUER , options = { "verify_exp" : True } ) return payload except jwt.ExpiredSignatureError: raise HTTPException( status_code = 401 , detail = "Token has expired" ) except jwt.InvalidTokenError as e: raise HTTPException( status_code = 401 , detail = f "Invalid token: {str (e) } " ) @app.get ( "/protected" ) async def protected_route (token_data: dict = Depends(validate_token)): return { "message" : "Access granted" , "user" : token_data }

Dynamic OIDC Discovery

For more flexible JWT validation, you can use a library to dynamically discover the OIDC configuration based on the issuer claim in the JWT. This example uses the oauth4webapi library.

Security Warning This approach is particularly useful when you have multiple Zuplo APIs with different issuers or when the issuer URL might change (e.g., between environments). It is CRITICAL that you validate the issuer claim in the JWT to ensure you are only allowing tokens from trusted issuers.

validate-jwt-dynamic.js ( js ) import * as oauth from "oauth4webapi" ; const ALLOWED_ISSUERS = [ "https://my-api.zuplo.com/__zuplo/issuer" , "https://another-api.zuplo.com/__zuplo/issuer" , // Add more allowed issuers as needed ]; async function validateJwtDynamic ( token ) { try { // Decode the JWT header and payload without verification first const parts = token. split ( "." ); if (parts. length !== 3 ) { throw new Error ( "Invalid JWT format" ); } const payload = JSON . parse ( atob (parts[ 1 ]. replace ( / - / g , "+" ). replace ( / _ / g , "/" )), ); // Extract the issuer from the token const issuer = payload.iss; if ( ! issuer) { throw new Error ( "No issuer claim in token" ); } // Validate the issuer against allowed issuers if ( ! ALLOWED_ISSUERS . includes (issuer)) { throw new Error ( `Issuer ${ issuer } is not allowed` ); } // Discover the OIDC configuration const issuerUrl = new URL (issuer); const as = await oauth . discoveryRequest (issuerUrl) . then (( response ) => oauth. processDiscoveryResponse (issuerUrl, response)); // Get the JWKS const jwks = await oauth . jwksRequest (as) . then (( response ) => oauth. processJwksResponse (response)); // Import the JWT and validate it const { payload : verifiedPayload , protectedHeader } = await oauth. validateJwt (token, jwks, { issuer: issuer, audience: payload.aud, // Optional: validate audience }); return verifiedPayload; } catch (error) { throw new Error ( `JWT validation failed: ${ error . message }` ); } } // Express middleware example function validateJwtMiddleware ( req , res , next ) { const token = req.headers.authorization?. replace ( "Bearer " , "" ); if ( ! token) { return res. status ( 401 ). json ({ error: "No token provided" }); } validateJwtDynamic (token) . then (( payload ) => { req.user = payload; next (); }) . catch (( error ) => { res. status ( 401 ). json ({ error: error.message }); }); } // Usage app. get ( "/protected" , validateJwtMiddleware, ( req , res ) => { res. json ({ message: "Access granted" , user: req.user, }); });

This approach is particularly useful when:

You need to validate JWTs from multiple Zuplo APIs with different issuers

The issuer URL might change (e.g., between environments)

You want to leverage automatic OIDC discovery for configuration updates

Important Validation Steps

When validating JWTs from Zuplo:

Verify the signature using the public keys from the JWKS endpoint Check the issuer matches your Zuplo API's issuer URL Validate expiration to ensure the token hasn't expired Verify audience if your tokens include audience claims Check any custom claims required by your application

The JWT Service Plugin handles key rotation automatically, so always fetch the current public keys from the JWKS endpoint rather than hardcoding them.