Advanced Topics Zuplo Identity Token

Each deployment of Zuplo is issued a unique OAuth client identity. This identity can be used to create ID Tokens that can be used to securely identify requests from your Zuplo API that are made to outside services. This is token can also be used for purposes such as Identity Federation to securely call APIs in other Cloud Services like GCP or AWS.

To create a Zuplo Identity Token simply run the following code from withing a policy, handler, or module in your Zuplo API.

import { ZuploServices, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequeset , context : ZuploContext , ) { const idToken = await ZuploServices. getIDToken (context, { audience: "https://my-api.example.com" , }); } ts

The audience argument is optional, but typically this is set to a value identifying the service you are calling.

The issued JWT token contains the following claims.

Claim Example Value Description alg RS256 The signing algorithm. Always RS256 kid atky_8gLGDfmHkNEZNvy7PDnmr2gF The signing key used to generate the JWT account my-account The name of your Zuplo account project my-project The name of your Zuplo project deployment copper-bedbug-main-53c4947 The name of your Zuplo deployment. Each environment will have its own name (for exampleproduction, preview branch test , etc. will all be different.). environment_type production The type of environment this deployment is. Values can be production , preview , or development iss https://dev.zuplo.com/v1/client-auth/auth_o8PUdhKxSTOiB794GWPwLQCD This is the issuer URL of the Zuplo identity provider. This value will always be the same. sub atcl_8GLgIDYRw38Jqg0tHR8tiZfh The unique identity of the OAuth Client. This can be used to uniquely identify your deployment. iat 1720470928 The epoch time the token was issued. exp 1720506928 The epoch time the token expires. The default expiration for Zuplo Identity Tokens is 10 hours.

Securing Your Backend

The Zuplo ID Token can be used as a means of securing your backend API so that only Zuplo can call the API. This can be done by restricting the incoming requests using a standard OAuth middleware on your API. For example, if you were using Fastify on your backend, you could use the Fastify JWT Middleware using the JWKS verification method and checking the account , project , or other claims.

Verifying the Token Using a Library

To verify the JWT token on your own service, you can use any standard JWT library. The verification method will use the JWKS hosted at https://dev.zuplo.com/v1/client-auth/auth_o8PUdhKxSTOiB794GWPwLQCD/.well-known/jwks.json . You can also use OAuth tools that handle automatic discovery.

Below is an example of how to verify the token using the jose JavaScript library.