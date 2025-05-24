Managed Dedicated Federated Gateways

Beta Feature This feature is in Beta - please use with care and provide feedback to the team if you encounter any issues.

With a managed dedicated Zuplo instance you can create a federated gateway that allows you to connect multiple Zuplo projects together. This is useful for creating a single API Gateway that can route requests to multiple backend services, each running on its own Zuplo instance.

Reasons to Use Federated Gateways

Federated gateways are useful for several reasons:

Seperation of Product Areas : Depending on your organizational structure, you may want to separate different product areas into their own Zuplo projects. This allows teams to work independently while still being able to route requests through a single gateway. Each team can manage their own portion of the API without affecting others. Each team creates its own Zuplo Project with its own git repo, environment variables, etc.

: Depending on your organizational structure, you may want to separate different product areas into their own Zuplo projects. This allows teams to work independently while still being able to route requests through a single gateway. Each team can manage their own portion of the API without affecting others. Each team creates its own Zuplo Project with its own git repo, environment variables, etc. Versioning : You can use federated gateways to manage different versions of your API. For example, if you wanted to run a new version of your API alongside the old one and route requests to specific versions based on user or other context you can keep different versions in separate Zuplo projects.

: You can use federated gateways to manage different versions of your API. For example, if you wanted to run a new version of your API alongside the old one and route requests to specific versions based on user or other context you can keep different versions in separate Zuplo projects. Risk Minimization: By separating different parts of your API into different Zuplo projects, you can reduce the risk of causing inadvertant changes to other parts of the API. This can be especially useful if your API is particularly large or complex.

How to Create a Federated Gateway

Managed dedicated Zuplo environments can call other Zuplo environments deployed in the same instance. To make a call to another Zuplo environment, you simply make a normal HTTP request to the other environment using the url protocol local with the environment name. For example, if your environment is named my-api-main-2s93j2 , then you would make a request to local://my-api-main-2s93j2 .

You can use most Zuplo request handlers to make these requests (the Lambda handler is not supported).

For example, to create a federated gateway that forwards requests to another Zuplo environment, you can use the URL Forward handler. Here is an example configuration for a route that forwards requests to another Zuplo environment:

{ "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "local://my-api-main-2s93j2" } } } json