Managed Dedicated
#Networking
Your dedicated managed instance of Zuplo will be deployed to the cloud provider of your choice. Network connectivity can be customized to meet your specific requirements.
Common configurations include:
- Using Zuplo as the public ingress to your API and using network connectivity such as AWS Transit Gateway, PrivateLink, or VPC Peering to connect to your backend services.
- Restricting access to the public internet by configuring your API Gateway to only accept traffic from specific IP ranges or VPCs allowing you to put WAFs, IDS/IPS, or other security appliances in front of your API Gateway.
- Multiple dedicated managed instances of Zuplo can be deployed across multiple regions to provide high availability and disaster recovery.
To discuss your networking requirements, please contact your account manager.