Managed Dedicated #Networking

Your dedicated managed instance of Zuplo will be deployed to the cloud provider of your choice. Network connectivity can be customized to meet your specific requirements.

Common configurations include:

Using Zuplo as the public ingress to your API and using network connectivity such as AWS Transit Gateway, PrivateLink, or VPC Peering to connect to your backend services.

Restricting access to the public internet by configuring your API Gateway to only accept traffic from specific IP ranges or VPCs allowing you to put WAFs, IDS/IPS, or other security appliances in front of your API Gateway.

Multiple dedicated managed instances of Zuplo can be deployed across multiple regions to provide high availability and disaster recovery.

To discuss your networking requirements, please contact your account manager.