Managed Dedicated ​Managed Dedicated Custom Domains

Configuration of custom domains with your managed dedicated instance of Zuplo varies depending on how your instance networking is configured. For customers using their Zuplo API Gateway as the ingress the bulk of the configuration is generally is manageded by Zuplo. You will be provided an IP address or CNAME to point your DNS to. Normally, Zuplo manages the SSL certificates in this type of configuration as well.

Custom configurations are supported with Zuplo Managed Dedicated instances. For example, you can use your own SSL certificates, or if you are using your own VPC as the ingress, you can even use your own IP addresses.

For the full details on how to configure custom domains with your managed dedicated instance of Zuplo, please contact your account manager.