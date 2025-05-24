Convert Query Parameter to Header Policy
Transform a value from a query parameter into a header.
This can be used to convert bespoke API keys passed as query parameters
into
Authorization: Bearer ... headers or transform client requests
(which may not support headers) into downstream ready requests with appropriate
headers set.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
json
{ "name": "my-query-param-to-header-inbound-policy", "policyType": "query-param-to-header-inbound", "handler": { "export": "QueryParamToHeaderInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "headerName": "Authorization", "headerValue": "Bearer {value}", "queryParam": "apiKey", "removeFromUrl": true } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
query-param-to-header-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
QueryParamToHeaderInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
queryParam(required)
<string>- The name of the query parameter to extract.
headerName(required)
<string>- The name of the header to set.
headerValue(required)
<string>- The value template for the header. Use
{value}to substitute the query parameter value.
removeFromUrl
<boolean>- Whether to remove the query parameter from the URL after extracting it. Defaults to
true.
Using the Policy
Example
To convert an
apiKey query parameter to an Authorization header:
json
{ "queryParam": "apiKey", "headerName": "Authorization", "headerValue": "Bearer {value}" }
This would transform a request like:
GET /api/endpoint?apiKey=abc123
Into a request with:
- Header:
Authorization: Bearer abc123
- URL:
GET /api/endpoint(or
GET /api/endpoint?apiKey=abc123if
removeFromUrlis set to false)
