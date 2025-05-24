Convert Query Parameter to Header Policy

This can be used to convert bespoke API keys passed as query parameters into Authorization: Bearer ... headers or transform client requests (which may not support headers) into downstream ready requests with appropriate headers set.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-query-param-to-header-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "query-param-to-header-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "QueryParamToHeaderInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "headerName" : "Authorization" , "headerValue" : "Bearer {value}" , "queryParam" : "apiKey" , "removeFromUrl" : true } } } json

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be query-param-to-header-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be QueryParamToHeaderInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

queryParam (required) <string> - The name of the query parameter to extract.

- The name of the query parameter to extract. headerName (required) <string> - The name of the header to set.

- The name of the header to set. headerValue (required) <string> - The value template for the header. Use {value} to substitute the query parameter value.

- The value template for the header. Use to substitute the query parameter value. removeFromUrl <boolean> - Whether to remove the query parameter from the URL after extracting it. Defaults to true .

Using the Policy

Query Parameter to Header Policy

queryParam : The name of the query parameter to extract (e.g., apiKey , token )

: The name of the query parameter to extract (e.g., , ) headerName : The name of the header to set (e.g. Authorization ).

: The name of the header to set (e.g. ). headerValue : Template for the header value. Use {value} to substitute the query parameter value (e.g. "Bearer {value} ")

: Template for the header value. Use to substitute the query parameter value (e.g. "Bearer ") removeFromUrl: Whether to remove the query parameter from the URL after extraction (defaults to true)

Example

To convert an apiKey query parameter to an Authorization header:

{ "queryParam" : "apiKey" , "headerName" : "Authorization" , "headerValue" : "Bearer {value}" } json

This would transform a request like: GET /api/endpoint?apiKey=abc123

Into a request with:

Header: Authorization: Bearer abc123

URL: GET /api/endpoint (or GET /api/endpoint?apiKey=abc123 if removeFromUrl is set to false)

