Transform Request Body Policy

Custom Policy Example Zuplo is extensible, so we don't have a built-in policy for Transform Request Body , instead we have a template here that shows you how you can use your superpower (code) to achieve your goals. To learn more about custom policies see the documentation.

This example policy shows how to use request.json() to read the incoming request as a JSON object. The object can then be modified as appropriate. It is then converted back to a string and a new Request is returned in the policy with the new body.

If the incoming request body is not JSON, you can use request.text() or request.blob() to access the contents as raw text or a blob.

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { // Get the incoming body as an Object const obj = await request. json (); // Modify the object as required obj.myNewProperty = "Hello World" ; // Stringify the object const body = JSON . stringify (obj); // Return a new request based on the // original but with the new body return new ZuploRequest (request, { body }); }

Configuration

The example below shows how to configure a custom code policy in the 'policies.json' document that utilizes the above example policy code.

{ "name" : "transform-body-inbound" , "policyType" : "custom-code-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/transform-body-inbound)" } }

Using the Policy

Read more about how policies work