Transform Request Body Policy

Zuplo is extensible, so we don't have a built-in policy for Transform Request Body, instead we have a template here that shows you how you can use your superpower (code) to achieve your goals. To learn more about custom policies see the documentation.
This example policy shows how to use
request.json() to read the incoming
request as a JSON object. The object can then be modified as appropriate. It is
then converted back to a string and a new
Request is returned in the policy
with the new body.
If the incoming request body is not JSON, you can use
request.text() or
request.blob() to access the contents as raw text or a
blob.
Configuration
The example below shows how to configure a custom code policy in the 'policies.json' document that utilizes the above example policy code.
Using the Policy
