Form Data to JSON Policy

Converts form data in the incoming request to JSON.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-formdata-to-json-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "formdata-to-json-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "FormDataToJsonInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "badRequestIfNotFormData" : true } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. badRequestIfNotFormData <boolean> - Should the policy return an error if the request is not of the type form data. Defaults to true .

- optionalHoneypotName <string> - The name of the honeypot field. Used to provide basic spam filtering.

Using the Policy

Read more about how policies work