Policies

Form Data to JSON Policy

Converts form data in the incoming request to JSON.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{
  "name": "my-formdata-to-json-inbound-policy",
  "policyType": "formdata-to-json-inbound",
  "handler": {
    "export": "FormDataToJsonInboundPolicy",
    "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
    "options": {
      "badRequestIfNotFormData": true
    }
  }
}

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

  • badRequestIfNotFormData <boolean> -
    Should the policy return an error if the request is not of the type form data.
    Defaults to true.
  • optionalHoneypotName <string> -
    The name of the honeypot field. Used to provide basic spam filtering.

Using the Policy

Read more about how policies work

Previous
Change Method
Next
Remove Query Parameters