Form Data to JSON Policy
Converts form data in the incoming request to JSON.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
badRequestIfNotFormData<boolean> -Should the policy return an error if the request is not of the type form data.Defaults to
true.
optionalHoneypotName<string> -The name of the honeypot field. Used to provide basic spam filtering.
Using the Policy
