Policies
Set Body Policy
The Set Body policy allows you to set or override the incoming request body.
GET or HEAD requests do not support bodies on Zuplo,
so be sure to use the
Change Method policy to
update the method to a
POST or whatever is appropriate. You might also need to
use the Set Header policy
to set a
content-type.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
body<string> (Required) -The value to set for the body.
Using the Policy
