Programming API
zp-body-removed
Zuplo does not support GET or HEAD requests with bodies. This is because the product is based on web standards and our stack makes heavy use of fetch which explicitly does not support GET, HEAD requests with a body.
For this reason, any body of a GET/HEAD request is stripped on entry into Zuplo
infrastructure and a header
zp-body-removed is added to the request.
This allows your origin/backend server to know that a body was removed. If you
want to enforce this and reject such requests it is easy to write a custom
policy that looks for a
zp-body-removed header and return a response, e.g.