Transform Response Body Policy
Custom Policy Example
Zuplo is extensible, so we don't have a built-in policy for Transform Response Body, instead we have a template here that shows you how you can use your superpower (code) to achieve your goals. To learn more about custom policies see the documentation.
This example policy shows how to use
response.json() to read the outgoing
response as a JSON object. The object can then be modified as appropriate. It is
then converted back to a string and a new
Response is returned in the policy
with the new body.
If the incoming response body is not JSON, you can use
response.text() or
response.blob() to access the contents as raw text or a
blob.
Configuration
The example below shows how to configure a custom code policy in the 'policies.json' document that utilizes the above example policy code.
Using the Policy
