Transform Response Body Policy

Custom Policy Example Zuplo is extensible, so we don't have a built-in policy for Transform Response Body , instead we have a template here that shows you how you can use your superpower (code) to achieve your goals. To learn more about custom policies see the documentation.

This example policy shows how to use response.json() to read the outgoing response as a JSON object. The object can then be modified as appropriate. It is then converted back to a string and a new Response is returned in the policy with the new body.

If the incoming response body is not JSON, you can use response.text() or response.blob() to access the contents as raw text or a blob.

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( response : Response , request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { // Get the outgoing body as an Object const obj = await response. json (); // Modify the object as required obj.myNewProperty = "Hello World" ; // Stringify the object const body = JSON . stringify (obj); // Return a new response with the new body return new Response (body, request); }

Configuration

The example below shows how to configure a custom code policy in the 'policies.json' document that utilizes the above example policy code.

{ "name" : "transform-body-outbound" , "policyType" : "custom-code-outbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/transform-body-outbound)" } }

Using the Policy

