Policies
Custom Code Outbound Policy
Add your own custom policy coded in TypeScript. See below for more details on how to build your own policy.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
Using the Policy
The outbound policy will only execute if the response status code is 'ok'
(e.g.
response.ok === true or the status code is 200-299) - see
response.ok on MDN.
Writing A Policy#
Custom policies can be written to extend the functionality of your gateway. This document is about outbound policies that can intercept the request and, if required, modify it before passing down the chain.
The outbound custom policy is similar to the inbound custom policy but also
accepts a
Response parameter. The outbound policy must return a valid
Response (or throw an error, which will result in a 500 Internal Server Error
for your consumer, not recommended).
A common use case for outbound policies is to change the body of the response.
In this example, we'll imagine we are proxying the
/todos example api at
https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos.
The format of the /todos response looks like this
We will write an outbound policy that does two things
- Removes the
userIdproperty
- Adds a new outbound header called
color
Here's the code:
Tip
Note, that because we're not using the original response here (we just use the
new one called
newResponse) we didn't need to
clone the original response
before reading the body with
.json(). If you need to read the body and use
that same instance you must first
clone() to avoid runtime errors such as
"Body is unusable".
Adding headers#
Note if you just need to add headers, it more efficient not read the body stream and reuse it, e.g.
Read more about how policies work