Semantic Cache Policy

The Semantic Cache Inbound policy caches responses based on semantic similarity of cache keys rather than exact matches. This allows for more flexible caching where similar requests can return cached responses even if the cache key is not exactly the same.

Beta This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-semantic-cache-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "semantic-cache-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "SemanticCacheInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "cacheBy" : "propertyPath" , "cacheByPropertyPath" : ".userId" , "expirationSecondsTtl" : 3600 , "namespace" : "user-cache" , "similarityTolerance" : 0.8 } } } json

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be semantic-cache-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be SemanticCacheInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

similarityTolerance <number> - The minimum similarity threshold for semantic cache matches. Values closer to 1 require higher similarity, while lower values allow more flexible matching. Default is 0.8. Defaults to 0.8 .

- The minimum similarity threshold for semantic cache matches. Values closer to 1 require higher similarity, while lower values allow more flexible matching. Default is 0.8. Defaults to . expirationSecondsTtl <number> - The timeout of the cache in seconds. Defaults to 1 hour. Defaults to 3600 .

- The timeout of the cache in seconds. Defaults to 1 hour. Defaults to . namespace <string> - Optional namespace to isolate cache entries. Useful for multi-tenant scenarios or different cache contexts. Defaults to "default" .

- Optional namespace to isolate cache entries. Useful for multi-tenant scenarios or different cache contexts. Defaults to . cacheBy (required) <string> - Determines how the cache key is generated. Use 'function' for custom logic or 'propertyPath' to extract from JSON body. Allowed values are function , propertyPath .

- Determines how the cache key is generated. Use 'function' for custom logic or 'propertyPath' to extract from JSON body. Allowed values are , . cacheByFunction <object> - The function that returns dynamic cache key data. Used only with cacheBy=function . export (required) <string> - Specifies the export to load your custom cache key function, e.g. default , cacheKeyIdentifier . module (required) <string> - Specifies the module to load your custom cache key function, in the format $import(./modules/my-module) .

- The function that returns dynamic cache key data. Used only with . cacheByPropertyPath <string> - The path to the property in the request body (JSON) to use as cache key. For example '.userId' would read the 'userId' property from the request body. Only works with cacheBy=propertyPath.

- The path to the property in the request body (JSON) to use as cache key. For example '.userId' would read the 'userId' property from the request body. Only works with cacheBy=propertyPath. statusCodes <number[]> - Response status codes to be cached. Defaults to [200,206,301,302,303,410] .

- Response status codes to be cached. Defaults to . returnCacheStatusHeader <boolean> - If true, the policy will return a custom header with the cache status. The default header name is zp-semantic-cache . Defaults to false .

- If true, the policy will return a custom header with the cache status. The default header name is . Defaults to . cacheStatusHeaderName <string> - The name of the header to return the cache status. Only used if returnCacheStatusHeader is true. Defaults to "zp-semantic-cache" .

Using the Policy

How it works

Cache Key Generation: The policy generates a cache key either through a custom function or by extracting a value from the request body using a property path. Semantic Matching: When a request comes in, the policy checks the semantic cache service to find semantically similar cache keys based on the configured similarity tolerance. Response Caching: Successful responses are cached in the semantic cache service with the generated cache key. LLM-powered Similarity: The cache matching uses Large Language Model (LLM) embeddings to determine semantic similarity between cache keys.

Configuration

The policy supports two modes for cache key generation:

Function Mode : Use a custom function to generate cache keys

: Use a custom function to generate cache keys Property Path Mode: Extract cache keys from JSON request body using a property path

Key Parameters

similarityTolerance (optional): A number between 0 and 1 that controls how similar cache keys need to be for a match. Default is 0.8. Higher values (closer to 1) require more similarity, while lower values allow more flexible matching. Can be overridden by custom functions when using cacheBy: "function" .

(optional): A number between 0 and 1 that controls how similar cache keys need to be for a match. Default is 0.8. Higher values (closer to 1) require more similarity, while lower values allow more flexible matching. Can be overridden by custom functions when using . expirationSecondsTtl (optional): Cache expiration time in seconds. Default is 3600 (1 hour). Can be overridden by custom functions when using cacheBy: "function" .

(optional): Cache expiration time in seconds. Default is 3600 (1 hour). Can be overridden by custom functions when using . namespace (optional): An optional string to isolate cache entries within a specific namespace. This is useful for multi-tenant scenarios or when you want to separate different cache contexts. When specified, only cache entries within the same namespace will be matched and retrieved.

Custom Functions

When using cacheBy: "function" , your custom function should return an object with the following structure:

{ cacheKey : string; // Required: The cache key for semantic matching similarityTolerance ?: number; // Optional: Override the policy's similarity tolerance expirationSecondsTtl ?: number; // Optional: Override the policy's cache expiration time } typescript

This allows for dynamic configuration where different requests can have different caching behaviors based on your custom logic.

Use Cases

Caching API responses where requests may be semantically similar but not identical

Natural language query caching where similar questions should return the same response

User-specific caching where slight variations in user identifiers map to the same cache entry

