Composite Inbound (Group Policies) Policy

The Composite policy allows you to create groups of other policies, for easy reuse across multiple routes. Other policies are referenced by their name .

Be careful not to create circular references which can cause your gateway to fail.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-composite-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "composite-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "CompositeInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "policies" : [ "policy1" , "policy2" ] } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. policies <string[]> - The list of policy references (beware circular references).

Using the Policy

