Policies
Composite Inbound (Group Policies) Policy
The Composite policy allows you to create groups of other policies, for easy
reuse across multiple routes. Other policies are referenced by their
name.
Be careful not to create circular references which can cause your gateway to fail.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
policies<string[]> -The list of policy references (beware circular references).
Using the Policy
Read more about how policies work