GraphQL Complexity Limit Policy

This policy allows you to add a limit for the depth and a limit for the complexity of a GraphQL query.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-graphql-complexity-limit-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "graphql-complexity-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "GraphQLComplexityLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "useComplexityLimit" : { "complexityLimit" : 10 }, "useDepthLimit" : { "ignore" : [] } } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. useComplexityLimit <object> (Required) - complexityLimit <number> - The maximum complexity a query is allowed to have. endpointUrl <string> - The endpoint URL to use for the complexity calculation.

- useDepthLimit <object> (Required) - depthLimit <number> - The maximum depth a query is allowed to have. ignore <string[]> - The fields to ignore when calculating the depth of a query.

-

Using the Policy

Depth Limit #

Limit the depth a GraphQL query is allowed to query for.

maxDepth - Number of levels a GraphQL query is allowed to query for.

This allows you to limit the depth of a GraphQL query. This is useful to prevent DoS attacks on your GraphQL server.

{ # Level 0 me { # Level 1 name friends { # Level 2 name friends { # Level 3 name # ... } } } }

Complexity Limit #

Example:

maxComplexity - Maximum complexity allowed for a query.

{ me { name # Complexity +1 age # Complexity +1 email # Complexity +1 friends { name # Complexity +1 height # Complexity +1 } } } # Total complexity = 5

