Policies
GraphQL Complexity Limit Policy
This policy allows you to add a limit for the depth and a limit for the complexity of a GraphQL query.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
useComplexityLimit<object> (Required) -
complexityLimit<number> -The maximum complexity a query is allowed to have.
endpointUrl<string> -The endpoint URL to use for the complexity calculation.
useDepthLimit<object> (Required) -
depthLimit<number> -The maximum depth a query is allowed to have.
ignore<string[]> -The fields to ignore when calculating the depth of a query.
Using the Policy
Depth Limit#
Limit the depth a GraphQL query is allowed to query for.
- maxDepth - Number of levels a GraphQL query is allowed to query for.
This allows you to limit the depth of a GraphQL query. This is useful to prevent DoS attacks on your GraphQL server.
{ # Level 0 me { # Level 1 name friends { # Level 2 name friends { # Level 3 name # ... } } } }
Complexity Limit#
Example:
- maxComplexity - Maximum complexity allowed for a query.
{ me { name # Complexity +1 age # Complexity +1 email # Complexity +1 friends { name # Complexity +1 height # Complexity +1 } } } # Total complexity = 5
Read more about how policies work