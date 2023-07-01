Policies
Caching Policy
Respond to matched incoming requests with cached content
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
cacheId<string> -Specifies an id or 'key' for this policy to store cache. This is useful for cache-busting. For example, set this property to an env var and if you change that env var value, you invalidate the cache.
dangerouslyIgnoreAuthorizationHeader<boolean> -By default, the Authorization header is always considered in the caching policy. You can disable by setting this toDefaults to
true.
false.
headers<string[]> -The headers to be considered when caching.Defaults to
[].
cacheHttpMethods<string[]> -HTTP Methods to be cached. Valid methods are: GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE, HEAD.Defaults to
["GET"].
expirationSecondsTtl<number> -The timeout of the cache in seconds.Defaults to
60.
statusCodes<number[]> -Response status codes to be cached.Defaults to
[[200,206,301,302,303,404,410]].
Using the Policy
Cache-busting#
If you need to support cache-busting on demand, we recommend applying a
cacheId property based on an Environment Variable. Ensure all your cache
policies are using a cachedId based on a variable and then change that variable
(and trigger a redeploy) to clear the cache.
e.g.
Then you would setup an env var for this, we recommend using the current date it
was set, e.g.
2023-07-05-11-57 and then simply change this value and trigger a
redeploy to bust your cache.
