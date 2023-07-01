Respond to matched incoming requests with cached content

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-caching-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "caching-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "CachingInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "cacheHttpMethods" : [ "GET" ], "expirationSecondsTtl" : 60 , "headers" : "content-type" , "statusCodes" : [ 200 , 201 , 404 ] } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. cacheId <string> - Specifies an id or 'key' for this policy to store cache. This is useful for cache-busting. For example, set this property to an env var and if you change that env var value, you invalidate the cache.

- dangerouslyIgnoreAuthorizationHeader <boolean> - By default, the Authorization header is always considered in the caching policy. You can disable by setting this to true . Defaults to false .

- headers <string[]> - The headers to be considered when caching. Defaults to [] .

- cacheHttpMethods <string[]> - HTTP Methods to be cached. Valid methods are: GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE, HEAD. Defaults to ["GET"] .

- expirationSecondsTtl <number> - The timeout of the cache in seconds. Defaults to 60 .

- statusCodes <number[]> - Response status codes to be cached. Defaults to [[200,206,301,302,303,404,410]] .

Using the Policy

If you need to support cache-busting on demand, we recommend applying a cacheId property based on an Environment Variable. Ensure all your cache policies are using a cachedId based on a variable and then change that variable (and trigger a redeploy) to clear the cache.

e.g.

{ "export" : "CachingInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "cachedId" : "$env(CACHE_ID)" , // this is reading an env var "expirationSecondsTtl" : 60 , "dangerouslyIgnoreAuthorizationHeader" : false , "headers" : [ "header_used_as_part_of_cache_key" ] } }

Then you would setup an env var for this, we recommend using the current date it was set, e.g. 2023-07-05-11-57 and then simply change this value and trigger a redeploy to bust your cache.

