Replace String in Response Body Policy

Replace a string in the incoming request body

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-replace-string-outbound-policy" , "policyType" : "replace-string-outbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "ReplaceStringOutboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "match" : "/( \\ d+)/g" , "mode" : "regexp" , "replaceWith" : "1234" } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. mode <string> (Required) - The type of string replacement to perform. Allowed values are regexp , and string .

- match <string> (Required) - The pattern to match.

- replaceWith <string> (Required) - The value to each match is replaced with.

Using the Policy

