Policies
Replace String in Response Body Policy
Replace a string in the incoming request body
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
mode<string> (Required) -The type of string replacement to perform.Allowed values are
regexp, and
string.
match<string> (Required) -The pattern to match.
replaceWith<string> (Required) -The value to each match is replaced with.
Using the Policy
Read more about how policies work