Set Headers Policy

Adds or sets headers on the on the outgoing response.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-set-headers-outbound-policy" , "policyType" : "set-headers-outbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "SetHeadersOutboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "headers" : [ { "name" : "my-header" , "value" : "my-value" } ] } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. headers <object[]> (Required) - An array of headers to set on the response. By default, headers will be overwritten if they already exists in the response, specify the overwrite property to change this behavior. name <string> (Required) - The name of the header. value <string> (Required) - The value of the header. overwrite <boolean> - Overwrite the value if the header is already present in the response. Defaults to true .

-

Using the Policy

Read more about how policies work