Policies
Set Headers Policy
Adds or sets headers on the on the outgoing response.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
headers<object[]> (Required) -An array of headers to set on the response. By default, headers will be overwritten if they already exists in the response, specify the overwrite property to change this behavior.
name<string> (Required) -The name of the header.
value<string> (Required) -The value of the header.
overwrite<boolean> -Overwrite the value if the header is already present in the response.Defaults to
true.
Using the Policy
Read more about how policies work