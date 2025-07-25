MCP Server Custom Tools
The MCP Server Handler supports custom tools that allow you to create sophisticated MCP (Model Context Protocol) tools using code rather than simple 1:1 OpenAPI route mappings. This provides the flexibility to build complex workflows that can invoke multiple API routes, implement custom business logic, and provide rich responses to AI systems.
Custom tools give you full programmatic control over tool behavior within the MCP Server Handler. This is more flexible than automatic OpenAPI route transformation, allowing complex multi-step workflows and custom logic.
Key Features
- Programmatic Control: Define tools using TypeScript with full access to Zuplo's runtime
- Complex Workflows: Chain multiple API calls, implement business logic, and handle complex data transformations
- Type Safety: Built-in Zod schema validation for inputs and outputs
- Runtime Integration: Access to
context.invokeRoute(), logging, and other Zuplo runtime features
Quick Start
1. Create Your Custom Tools Module
Create a module that defines your custom MCP tools:
Code
// modules/mcp-tools.ts import { McpCustomToolsSDK, McpToolDefinition } from "@zuplo/runtime"; import { z } from "zod/v4"; // Initialize the SDK const mcpSdk = new McpCustomToolsSDK(); // Define a tool const addNumbersTool: McpToolDefinition = mcpSdk.defineTool({ name: "add_numbers", description: "Adds two numbers together and returns the result", schema: z.object({ a: z.number().describe("First number to add"), b: z.number().describe("Second number to add"), }), handler: async (args, context) => { context.log.info(`Adding ${args.a} + ${args.b}`); const result = args.a + args.b; return mcpSdk.textResponse(`${args.a} + ${args.b} = ${result}`); }, }); // Make a "default" export for all tools as an array of McpToolDefinitions const allTools: McpToolDefinition[] = [addNumbersTool]; export default allTools;
2. Configure the MCP Server Handler
Add the custom tools to your MCP Server Handler in routes.oas.json:
Code
{ "paths": { "/mcp": { "post": { "operationId": "mcp-custom-tools-handler", "x-zuplo-route": { "handler": { "export": "mcpServerHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "name": "Custom Tools MCP Server", "version": "0.0.0", "customTools": "$import(./modules/mcp-tools)" } } } } } } }
3. Deploy and Test
Deploy your project and test your MCP server:
Code
# Test with MCP Inspector npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector # Or test with curl curl https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "method": "tools/list" }'
SDK Reference
McpCustomToolsSDK
The main SDK class providing helper methods for creating tools and responses.
Methods
defineTool(config) Define a tool with a configuration object.
Response Helpers:
textResponse(text: string)- Create a text response
jsonResponse(data: any)- Create a JSON response with structured content
errorResponse(message: string)- Create an error response
imageResponse(data: string, mimeType: string)- Create an image response
resourceResponse(uri: string, mimeType?: string)- Create a resource response
getInvokeHeaders()- Access original MCP request headers
Handler Configuration
The
customTools option in the MCP Server Handler expects:
- Default Export: Your module must export an array of
McpToolDefinitionas the default export
- Tool Names: Must be unique across all tools (server won't build if names clash)
- Array Format: Tools must be exported as an array, not individual exports
Advanced Usage
Output Schema Validation
Starting with
2025-06-18, MCP clients may support validating the output of
tool calls from servers based on a provided
outputSchema:
Code
const weatherTool: McpToolDefinition = mcpSdk.defineTool({ name: "get_weather", description: "Get current weather for a location", schema: z.object({ location: z.string().describe("City name or coordinates"), }), outputSchema: z.object({ temperature: z.number(), condition: z.string(), humidity: z.number(), }), handler: async (args, context) => { const weatherResp = await context.invokeRoute( `/weather?location=${args.location}`, ); const weather = await weatherResp.json(); return mcpSdk.jsonResponse({ temperature: weather.temp, condition: weather.conditions, humidity: weather.humidity, }); }, });
Error Handling
For more ergonomic and AI friendly error handling, utilize the
errorResponse
helper. This wraps the JSON RPC 2.0 for raising errors.
For example, the following tool will raise an error if the caller selects
shouldFail:
Code
const errorHandlingTool: McpToolDefinition = mcpSdk.defineTool({ name: "test_error_handling", description: "Tests error handling capabilities", schema: z.object({ shouldFail: z.boolean().default(false), errorMessage: z.string().optional(), }), handler: async (args) => { if (args.shouldFail) { return mcpSdk.errorResponse( args.errorMessage || "Intentional test error", ); } return mcpSdk.textResponse("Success! No error occurred."); }, });
Multi-Step Workflow Tool
Using the ZuploContext
invokeRoute, you can create powerful aggregate
workflows that call multiple routes on your gateway. This works by re-invoking
routes on your gateway without having to go back out to HTTP.
context.invokeRoute will utilize the full inbound and outbound policy
pipeline. This means that policies you set on your MCP server route will be
invoked alongside policies that are associated with any calls made through
invokeRoute.
Code
const orderProcessingTool: McpToolDefinition = mcpSdk.defineTool({ name: "process_order", description: "Process a customer order through multiple steps", schema: z.object({ customerId: z.string(), items: z.array( z.object({ productId: z.string(), quantity: z.number(), }), ), }), handler: async (args, context) => { // Step 1: Validate customer const customerResp = await context.invokeRoute( `/customers/${args.customerId}`, ); if (!customerResp.ok) { return mcpSdk.errorResponse("Customer not found"); } // Step 2: Check inventory const inventoryChecks = await Promise.all( args.items.map((item) => context.invokeRoute( `/inventory/${item.productId}/check?quantity=${item.quantity}`, ), ), ); const unavailableItems = inventoryChecks .map((resp, i) => ({ resp, item: args.items[i] })) .filter(({ resp }) => !resp.ok) .map(({ item }) => item.productId); if (unavailableItems.length > 0) { return mcpSdk.errorResponse( `Items not available: ${unavailableItems.join(", ")}`, ); } // Step 3: Create order const orderResp = await context.invokeRoute("/orders", { method: "POST", body: JSON.stringify({ customerId: args.customerId, items: args.items, }), headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, }); const order = await orderResp.json(); return mcpSdk.jsonResponse({ orderId: order.id, status: "created", total: order.total, estimatedDelivery: order.estimatedDelivery, }); }, });
Request Headers
You can access the original MCP request headers using the SDK and the
getInvokeHeaders method. This is especially useful if a tool uses
context.invokeRoute and headers need to be passed through to your downstream
request.
For example, this tool gets the original headers via
getInvokeHeaders and
returns the provided as an argument in
headerName.
Code
const headerAccessTool: McpToolDefinition = mcpSdk.defineTool({ name: "check_headers", description: "Demonstrates access to original MCP request headers", schema: z.object({ headerName: z.string().describe("Specific header name to check"), }), handler: async (args) => { const headers = mcpSdk.getInvokeHeaders(); if (headers[args.headerName]) { return mcpSdk.textResponse( `Header '${args.headerName}': ${headers[args.headerName]}`, ); } else { return mcpSdk.textResponse(`Header '${args.headerName}' not found`); } }, });
Testing Custom Tools
Using MCP Inspector
The MCP Inspector is ideal for testing custom tools:
Code
npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector
- Set Transport Type to "Streamable HTTP"
- Set URL to your MCP endpoint (e.g.,
https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp)
- Connect and test your tools interactively
Using cURL
Test individual tools directly:
Code
# List available tools curl https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "method": "tools/list" }' # Call a specific tool curl https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "tools/call", "params": { "name": "add_numbers", "arguments": { "a": 5, "b": 3 } } }'
Best Practices
Input Validation
Use a well structured and defined Zod schema with the
schema param. This is
used by the server to validate MCP client inputs (i.e., JSON generated by an
LLM). Providing descriptive schemas ensures an MCP Client's LLM always has the
appropriate context on exactly what arguments to provide to tools and can
dramatically reduce invalid tool usage. This validation is done automatically.
The
args passed to your handler assume the type of the object inferred by
schema.
Code
// Good! Uses descriptive names and specific types schema: z.object({ userId: z.string().uuid().describe("Valid UUID for user ID"), amount: z.number().positive().max(10000).describe("Amount in cents"), }); // Bad! Confusing. What is "a"? What is "b"? An LLM won't understand this. schema: z.object({ a: z.string(), b: z.number(), }); // Good! Descriptive nested items and well-structured schema: z.object({ customerId: z.uuid().describe("UUID of the customer"), orderType: z.enum(["standard", "express", "overnight"]).describe("Delivery speed"), items: z.array(z.object({ productId: z.string().describe("Product SKU or ID"), quantity: z.number().int().positive().describe("Number of items"), })).min(1).describe("List of items to order"), }), // Good! Output schema for structured responses using enums outputSchema: z.object({ orderId: z.string().describe("Generated order ID"), total: z.number().describe("Total amount in cents"), status: z.enum(["pending", "confirmed", "failed"]).describe("Order status"), })
Tool Design
- Clear Names: Use descriptive, action-oriented names (
get_user_profile,
create_order)
- Detailed Descriptions: Help AI systems understand what your tool does
- Error Handling: Provide meaningful error messages
- Avoid Name Clashes: Ensure tool names are unique (server won't build otherwise)
Troubleshooting
Common Issues
Tool not appearing in
tools/list:
- Check tool name for duplicates (server won't build with name clashes)
- Verify tool is included in the default export array
- Check that the module exports an array as default export
- Check for validation errors in handler configuration or relevant logs
Server won't build:
- Check for tool name conflicts across all tools
- Verify the module has a proper default export of type
McpToolDefinition[]
- Check TypeScript compilation errors in your tools module
Schema validation errors:
- Ensure Zod schemas are properly defined and aligned with expected tool handler usage
- Check that handler arguments match schema types
- Verify output matches
outputSchemaif defined
Handler execution failures:
- Apply logs using
context.log.error(),
context.log.warn(),
context.log.info(), etc.
- Verify API routes being invoked through
invokeRouteexist and are accessible
- Test individual API calls outside the MCP context
Debugging Tips
- Enable Debug Logging: Use
context.log.debug()liberally and turn on debug mode in your MCP server
- Test Components Separately: Test API routes and business logic independently
- Use MCP Inspector: Interactive testing is invaluable for development
Learn More
- MCP Server Handler - For simple route-to-tool mapping
- Model Context Protocol Overview - Understanding MCP concepts
- MCP Specification - Official protocol documentation