MCP Server Custom Tools

MCP Server

The MCP Server Handler supports custom tools that allow you to create sophisticated MCP (Model Context Protocol) tools using code rather than simple 1:1 OpenAPI route mappings. This provides the flexibility to build complex workflows that can invoke multiple API routes, implement custom business logic, and provide rich responses to AI systems.

Custom tools give you full programmatic control over tool behavior within the MCP Server Handler. This is more flexible than automatic OpenAPI route transformation, allowing complex multi-step workflows and custom logic.

Key Features

Programmatic Control : Define tools using TypeScript with full access to Zuplo's runtime

: Define tools using TypeScript with full access to Zuplo's runtime Complex Workflows : Chain multiple API calls, implement business logic, and handle complex data transformations

: Chain multiple API calls, implement business logic, and handle complex data transformations Type Safety : Built-in Zod schema validation for inputs and outputs

: Built-in Zod schema validation for inputs and outputs Runtime Integration: Access to context.invokeRoute() , logging, and other Zuplo runtime features

Quick Start

Create a module that defines your custom MCP tools:

Code Code // modules/mcp-tools.ts import { McpCustomToolsSDK, McpToolDefinition } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; import { z } from "zod/v4" ; // Initialize the SDK const mcpSdk = new McpCustomToolsSDK (); // Define a tool const addNumbersTool : McpToolDefinition = mcpSdk. defineTool ({ name: "add_numbers" , description: "Adds two numbers together and returns the result" , schema: z. object ({ a: z. number (). describe ( "First number to add" ), b: z. number (). describe ( "Second number to add" ), }), handler : async ( args , context ) => { context.log. info ( `Adding ${ args . a } + ${ args . b }` ); const result = args.a + args.b; return mcpSdk. textResponse ( `${ args . a } + ${ args . b } = ${ result }` ); }, }); // Make a "default" export for all tools as an array of McpToolDefinitions const allTools : McpToolDefinition [] = [addNumbersTool]; export default allTools;

2. Configure the MCP Server Handler

Add the custom tools to your MCP Server Handler in routes.oas.json:

Code Code { "paths" : { "/mcp" : { "post" : { "operationId" : "mcp-custom-tools-handler" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "handler" : { "export" : "mcpServerHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "name" : "Custom Tools MCP Server" , "version" : "0.0.0" , "customTools" : "$import(./modules/mcp-tools)" } } } } } } }

3. Deploy and Test

Deploy your project and test your MCP server:

Code Code # Test with MCP Inspector npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector # Or test with curl curl https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "method": "tools/list" }'

SDK Reference

The main SDK class providing helper methods for creating tools and responses.

Methods

defineTool(config) Define a tool with a configuration object.

Response Helpers:

textResponse(text: string) - Create a text response

- Create a text response jsonResponse(data: any) - Create a JSON response with structured content

- Create a JSON response with structured content errorResponse(message: string) - Create an error response

- Create an error response imageResponse(data: string, mimeType: string) - Create an image response

- Create an image response resourceResponse(uri: string, mimeType?: string) - Create a resource response

- Create a resource response getInvokeHeaders() - Access original MCP request headers

Handler Configuration

The customTools option in the MCP Server Handler expects:

Default Export : Your module must export an array of McpToolDefinition as the default export

: Your module must export an array of as the default export Tool Names : Must be unique across all tools (server won't build if names clash)

: Must be unique across all tools (server won't build if names clash) Array Format: Tools must be exported as an array, not individual exports

Advanced Usage

Output Schema Validation

Starting with 2025-06-18 , MCP clients may support validating the output of tool calls from servers based on a provided outputSchema :

Code Code const weatherTool : McpToolDefinition = mcpSdk. defineTool ({ name: "get_weather" , description: "Get current weather for a location" , schema: z. object ({ location: z. string (). describe ( "City name or coordinates" ), }), outputSchema: z. object ({ temperature: z. number (), condition: z. string (), humidity: z. number (), }), handler : async ( args , context ) => { const weatherResp = await context. invokeRoute ( `/weather?location=${ args . location }` , ); const weather = await weatherResp. json (); return mcpSdk. jsonResponse ({ temperature: weather.temp, condition: weather.conditions, humidity: weather.humidity, }); }, });

Error Handling

For more ergonomic and AI friendly error handling, utilize the errorResponse helper. This wraps the JSON RPC 2.0 for raising errors.

For example, the following tool will raise an error if the caller selects shouldFail :

Code Code const errorHandlingTool : McpToolDefinition = mcpSdk. defineTool ({ name: "test_error_handling" , description: "Tests error handling capabilities" , schema: z. object ({ shouldFail: z. boolean (). default ( false ), errorMessage: z. string (). optional (), }), handler : async ( args ) => { if (args.shouldFail) { return mcpSdk. errorResponse ( args.errorMessage || "Intentional test error" , ); } return mcpSdk. textResponse ( "Success! No error occurred." ); }, });

Multi-Step Workflow Tool

Using the ZuploContext invokeRoute , you can create powerful aggregate workflows that call multiple routes on your gateway. This works by re-invoking routes on your gateway without having to go back out to HTTP.

context.invokeRoute will utilize the full inbound and outbound policy pipeline. This means that policies you set on your MCP server route will be invoked alongside policies that are associated with any calls made through invokeRoute .

Code Code const orderProcessingTool : McpToolDefinition = mcpSdk. defineTool ({ name: "process_order" , description: "Process a customer order through multiple steps" , schema: z. object ({ customerId: z. string (), items: z. array ( z. object ({ productId: z. string (), quantity: z. number (), }), ), }), handler : async ( args , context ) => { // Step 1: Validate customer const customerResp = await context. invokeRoute ( `/customers/${ args . customerId }` , ); if ( ! customerResp.ok) { return mcpSdk. errorResponse ( "Customer not found" ); } // Step 2: Check inventory const inventoryChecks = await Promise . all ( args.items. map (( item ) => context. invokeRoute ( `/inventory/${ item . productId }/check?quantity=${ item . quantity }` , ), ), ); const unavailableItems = inventoryChecks . map (( resp , i ) => ({ resp, item: args.items[i] })) . filter (({ resp }) => ! resp.ok) . map (({ item }) => item.productId); if (unavailableItems. length > 0 ) { return mcpSdk. errorResponse ( `Items not available: ${ unavailableItems . join ( ", " ) }` , ); } // Step 3: Create order const orderResp = await context. invokeRoute ( "/orders" , { method: "POST" , body: JSON . stringify ({ customerId: args.customerId, items: args.items, }), headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, }); const order = await orderResp. json (); return mcpSdk. jsonResponse ({ orderId: order.id, status: "created" , total: order.total, estimatedDelivery: order.estimatedDelivery, }); }, });

Request Headers

You can access the original MCP request headers using the SDK and the getInvokeHeaders method. This is especially useful if a tool uses context.invokeRoute and headers need to be passed through to your downstream request.

For example, this tool gets the original headers via getInvokeHeaders and returns the provided as an argument in headerName .

Code Code const headerAccessTool : McpToolDefinition = mcpSdk. defineTool ({ name: "check_headers" , description: "Demonstrates access to original MCP request headers" , schema: z. object ({ headerName: z. string (). describe ( "Specific header name to check" ), }), handler : async ( args ) => { const headers = mcpSdk. getInvokeHeaders (); if (headers[args.headerName]) { return mcpSdk. textResponse ( `Header '${ args . headerName }': ${ headers [ args . headerName ] }` , ); } else { return mcpSdk. textResponse ( `Header '${ args . headerName }' not found` ); } }, });

Using MCP Inspector

The MCP Inspector is ideal for testing custom tools:

Code Code npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector

Set Transport Type to "Streamable HTTP" Set URL to your MCP endpoint (e.g., https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp ) Connect and test your tools interactively

Using cURL

Test individual tools directly:

Code Code # List available tools curl https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "method": "tools/list" }' # Call a specific tool curl https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "tools/call", "params": { "name": "add_numbers", "arguments": { "a": 5, "b": 3 } } }'

Best Practices

Input Validation

Use a well structured and defined Zod schema with the schema param. This is used by the server to validate MCP client inputs (i.e., JSON generated by an LLM). Providing descriptive schemas ensures an MCP Client's LLM always has the appropriate context on exactly what arguments to provide to tools and can dramatically reduce invalid tool usage. This validation is done automatically.

The args passed to your handler assume the type of the object inferred by schema .

Code Code // Good! Uses descriptive names and specific types schema : z. object ({ userId: z. string (). uuid (). describe ( "Valid UUID for user ID" ), amount: z. number (). positive (). max ( 10000 ). describe ( "Amount in cents" ), }); // Bad! Confusing. What is "a"? What is "b"? An LLM won't understand this. schema : z. object ({ a: z. string (), b: z. number (), }); // Good! Descriptive nested items and well-structured schema : z. object ({ customerId: z. uuid (). describe ( "UUID of the customer" ), orderType: z. enum ([ "standard" , "express" , "overnight" ]). describe ( "Delivery speed" ), items: z. array (z. object ({ productId: z. string (). describe ( "Product SKU or ID" ), quantity: z. number (). int (). positive (). describe ( "Number of items" ), })). min ( 1 ). describe ( "List of items to order" ), }), // Good! Output schema for structured responses using enums outputSchema : z. object ({ orderId: z. string (). describe ( "Generated order ID" ), total: z. number (). describe ( "Total amount in cents" ), status: z. enum ([ "pending" , "confirmed" , "failed" ]). describe ( "Order status" ), })

Tool Design

Clear Names: Use descriptive, action-oriented names ( get_user_profile , create_order ) Detailed Descriptions: Help AI systems understand what your tool does Error Handling: Provide meaningful error messages Avoid Name Clashes: Ensure tool names are unique (server won't build otherwise)

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

Tool not appearing in tools/list :

Check tool name for duplicates (server won't build with name clashes)

Verify tool is included in the default export array

Check that the module exports an array as default export

Check for validation errors in handler configuration or relevant logs

Server won't build:

Check for tool name conflicts across all tools

Verify the module has a proper default export of type McpToolDefinition[]

Check TypeScript compilation errors in your tools module

Schema validation errors:

Ensure Zod schemas are properly defined and aligned with expected tool handler usage

Check that handler arguments match schema types

Verify output matches outputSchema if defined

Handler execution failures:

Apply logs using context.log.error() , context.log.warn() , context.log.info() , etc.

, , , etc. Verify API routes being invoked through invokeRoute exist and are accessible

exist and are accessible Test individual API calls outside the MCP context

Debugging Tips

Enable Debug Logging: Use context.log.debug() liberally and turn on debug mode in your MCP server Test Components Separately: Test API routes and business logic independently Use MCP Inspector: Interactive testing is invaluable for development

