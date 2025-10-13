MCP Server Resources
The MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server handler supports resources in addition to tools and prompts, enabling you to provide read-only access to data or documents through the MCP protocol.
MCP resources allow AI clients to request and read structured data or content, making it easy to expose documentation, configuration files, or any other read-only information that AI systems can consume.
Overview
Zuplo's MCP resources work by utilizing API routes as resource endpoints that return content when requested by an MCP client. Resources are read-only and must use the GET HTTP method.
Unlike MCP tools that perform actions or MCP prompts that generate instructions, MCP resources provide direct access to content like HTML documents, CSS files, JSON data, or any other text-based content.
Configuration
Route Configuration
Configure a route in your OpenAPI doc. Resources must use the GET method:
Code
{ "/html": { "get": { "operationId": "html", "description": "Returns the AI applet's HTML", "x-zuplo-route": { "corsPolicy": "none", "handler": { "export": "default", "module": "$import(./modules/html)" } } } } }
To provide MCP specific metadata for the resource, use
x-zuplo-mcp-resource:
Code
"x-zuplo-mcp-resource": { "name": "html_doc", "description": "The HTML document for the AI applet", "uri": "ui://html", "mimeType": "text/html" }
The
x-zuplo-mcp-resource extension supports:
name(optional) - The identifier for the MCP resource. Defaults to the operation's
operationId.
description(optional) - Description of what the resource provides. Falls back to the operation's
descriptionor
summary.
uri(optional) - The URI identifier for the resource (e.g.,
"file:///example.txt",
"ui://html"). Defaults to
"mcp://resources/{name}".
mimeType(optional) - The MIME type of the resource content (e.g.,
"text/html",
"text/css",
"application/json"). Falls back to the response's Content-Type header or
"text/plain".
enabled(optional) - Whether this resource is enabled. Defaults to
true.
Without
x-zuplo-mcp-resource, the MCP server will use the route's
operationId as the resource name and the
description or
summary as the
resource description, with a default URI of
mcp://resources/{operationId}.
MCP Server Handler Configuration
Add resource configuration to your MCP Server handler options:
Code
{ "paths": { "/mcp": { "post": { "x-zuplo-route": { "handler": { "export": "mcpServerHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "name": "example-mcp-server", "version": "1.0.0", "resources": [ { "path": "./config/routes.oas.json", "operationIds": ["html", "css"] } ] } } } } } } }
The
resources array supports:
path- Path to the OpenAPI specification file containing resource routes
operationIds- Array of operation IDs to include as MCP resources
Route Handler Implementation
Your route handler should return the content to be exposed as a resource. The handler can return various types of content:
Text Content
Code
export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { return `<div id="my-ai-applet"></div>`; }
CSS Content
Code
export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { return `div { color: blue; }`; }
JSON Data
Code
export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { return { version: "1.0.0", features: ["feature1", "feature2"], }; }
The content returned by your handler will be automatically converted to text and exposed through the MCP resource protocol.
Resource Requirements
Resources must meet the following requirements:
- HTTP Method: Resources must use the GET method only. Resources are read-only by design.
- Single Method: Each resource route must define exactly one HTTP method.
- Unique Names: Resource names must be unique across all configured resources in the MCP server.
Testing MCP Resources
List Available Resources
Use the MCP
resources/list method to see available resources:
Code
curl https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "method": "resources/list" }'
Response:
Code
{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "result": { "resources": [ { "name": "html", "uri": "mcp://resources/html", "title": "html", "description": "Returns the AI applet's HTML", "mimeType": "text/plain" }, { "name": "css_doc", "uri": "ui://css", "title": "css_doc", "description": "The CSS resource", "mimeType": "text/css" } ] } }
Read a Resource
Use the MCP
resources/read method to read a resource by its URI:
Code
curl https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "method": "resources/read", "params": { "uri": "mcp://resources/html" } }'
Response:
Code
{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "result": { "contents": [ { "uri": "mcp://resources/html", "mimeType": "text/plain", "text": "<div id=\"my-ai-applet\"></div>" } ] } }
Read a Resource with Custom URI
Code
curl https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "method": "resources/read", "params": { "uri": "ui://css" } }'
Best Practices
Resource Design
- Expose read-only content that provides useful context to AI systems
- Use descriptive resource names that clearly indicate what content is available
- Include meaningful descriptions to help AI systems understand when to use each resource
- Choose appropriate MIME types that accurately represent your content
URI Naming
- Use meaningful URI schemes that indicate the type of resource (e.g.,
ui://for UI components,
config://for configuration)
- Keep URIs consistent and predictable across related resources
- Consider using the default
mcp://resources/{name}format for simple resources
Content Organization
- Keep resource content focused and purposeful
- Update resource content dynamically based on current state when appropriate
- Consider resource size - extremely large resources may impact performance
- Use appropriate MIME types to help clients understand how to process the content
Common Use Cases
Documentation Resources
Expose API documentation or guides:
Code
"x-zuplo-mcp-resource": { "name": "api_guide", "description": "API usage guide and best practices", "uri": "docs://api-guide", "mimeType": "text/markdown" }
Configuration Resources
Provide access to configuration or schema information:
Code
"x-zuplo-mcp-resource": { "name": "api_config", "description": "Current API configuration and settings", "uri": "config://api", "mimeType": "application/json" }
UI Component Resources
Share UI components or templates:
Code
"x-zuplo-mcp-resource": { "name": "component_library", "description": "Available UI components and their usage", "uri": "ui://components", "mimeType": "text/html" }