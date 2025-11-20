MCP Server MCP Server Prompts Copy page

The MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server handler supports prompts in addition to tools, enabling you to provide reusable, parameterized prompt templates through the MCP protocol.

MCP prompts allow AI clients to request and execute structured prompt templates with dynamic parameters, making it easy to standardize and share prompt patterns and context across different AI workflows.

Overview

Much like tools, Zuplo's MCP prompts work by utilizing structured API routes as prompt generators that return formatted messages for AI consumption. When an MCP client calls a prompt, your route handler returns a structured message array that the AI can use directly.

But unlike MCP tools that perform actions and return data, MCP prompts return formatted instructions or context that guide AI reasoning and responses.

Configuration

Route Configuration

Configure a route in your OpenAPI doc utilizing the x-zuplo-route.mcp.type property:

Code Code { "/greeting" : { "post" : { "operationId" : "greeting" , "summary" : "Generate a personalized greeting" , "description" : "Creates a customized greeting for a given person" , "requestBody" : { "required" : true , "content" : { "application/json" : { "schema" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The name of the person to greet" } }, "required" : [ "name" ] } } } }, "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/greeting)" }, "mcp" : { "type" : "prompt" , "name" : "greeting_generator" , "description" : "Utilize this prompt to generate a personalized greeting message" } } } } }

The x-zuplo-route.mcp configuration for prompts supports:

type : Must be set to "prompt" otherwise this will be registered as a tool.

: Must be set to otherwise this will be registered as a tool. name - (optional) The identifier for the MCP prompt. If not provided, falls back to the operationId of the route. If no operationId is set, falls back to an auto-generated name.

- (optional) The identifier for the MCP prompt. If not provided, falls back to the of the route. If no is set, falls back to an auto-generated name. description - (optional) Description of what the prompt generates. If not provided, falls back to the operation's description or summary fields. If those are not set, uses an auto-generated description.

MCP Server Handler Configuration

Add prompt configuration to your MCP Server handler options using the operations array:

Code Code { "paths" : { "/mcp" : { "post" : { "x-zuplo-route" : { "handler" : { "export" : "mcpServerHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "name" : "example-mcp-server" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "operations" : [ { "file" : "./config/routes.oas.json" , "id" : "greeting" } ] } } } } } } }

Route Handler Implementation

Your route handler must return a structured response with a messages array containing properly formatted message objects: these are the message objects that will populate the LLM's context and guide it, based on the templatized user input, towards the desired result:

Code Code export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const { name } = await request. json (); return { messages: [ { role: "assistant" , content: { type: "text" , text: `Create a personalized greeting for ${ name }. Make it friendly and welcoming!` , }, }, ], }; }

role : Either “user” or “assistant” to indicate the speaker in the message flow.

: Either “user” or “assistant” to indicate the speaker in the message flow. content : One of the following content types defined by the MCP specification.

For more information, review the PromptMessage type and "Data Types" described in the MCP specification.

Multiple Messages

You can return multiple messages to create complex and dynamic templates:

Code Code return { messages: [ { role: "assistant" , content: { type: "text" , text: "You are a helpful assistant that generates personalized greetings." , }, }, { role: "assistant" , content: { type: "text" , text: `Create a warm greeting for ${ name } in ${ location }. Consider local customs and time of day.` , }, }, ], };

Testing MCP Prompts

List Available Prompts

Use the MCP prompts/list method to see available prompts:

Terminal Code curl localhost:9000/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "prompts/list" }'

Response:

Code Code { "jsonrpc" : "2.0" , "id" : "1" , "result" : { "prompts" : [ { "name" : "greeting_generator" , "description" : "Generate a personalized greeting message for someone in a specific location" , "arguments" : [ { "name" : "name" , "description" : "The name of the person to greet" , "required" : true } ] } ] } }

Execute a Prompt

Use the MCP prompts/get method to execute a prompt with parameters:

Terminal Code curl localhost:9000/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "prompts/get", "params": { "name": "greeting_generator", "arguments": { "name": "john" } } }'

Response:

Code Code { "jsonrpc" : "2.0" , "id" : "1" , "result" : { "description" : "Generate a personalized greeting message for someone in a specific location" , "messages" : [ { "role" : "assistant" , "content" : { "type" : "text" , "text" : "Create a personalized greeting for john. Make it friendly and welcoming!" } } ] } }

Best Practices

Prompt Design

Write clear, specific prompt instructions that guide AI behavior

Use parameter interpolation to create dynamic, contextual prompts

Include relevant context and constraints in your prompt text

Consider the target AI model's strengths and prompt formatting preferences

Parameter Schema

Define comprehensive JSON schemas for prompt parameters - this must appear as a application/json request body in a POST to your route. Typically, this will point to a module that programmatically can craft the prompt.

request body in a to your route. Typically, this will point to a module that programmatically can craft the prompt. Include helpful descriptions for each parameter

Mark required parameters appropriately

Use validation to ensure parameter quality

Message Organization

Use system messages for general behavior instructions

messages for general behavior instructions Use assistant messages for specific task guidance

messages for specific task guidance Structure complex prompts as multiple focused messages

Keep individual messages concise and purposeful