The OpenAI Apps SDK is an integration
of MCP that lets you expose applications to ChatGPT. Zuplo's MCP Server provides
built-in support for the Apps SDK through the
ZuploMcpSdk class, which allows
you to access incoming request metadata and set response metadata required for
ChatGPT widget rendering.
The OpenAI Apps SDK and support for it in Zuplo's
mcpServerHandler is in beta
and subject to change!
ZuploMcpSdk
The
ZuploMcpSdk class in the
@zuplo/runtime provides methods to interact
with an MCP request and response metadata, which is essential for building
ChatGPT Apps that return
structuredContent and
_meta payloads out of band
of the typical API response flow.
This means that you can still use your existing APIs as MCP tools for your
OpenAI Apps SDK application while wrapping them with a custom module with
ZuploMcpSdk in order to propagate
_meta application state.
Usage
Import the SDK and create an instance in your custom handler by passing in the request context:
Code
import { ZuploContext, ZuploMcpSdk, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function handler( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { const sdk = new ZuploMcpSdk(context); // Access the incoming MCP request metadata const mcpRequest = sdk.getRawCallToolRequest(); console.log(`Incoming _meta: ${JSON.stringify(mcpRequest?.params._meta)}`); // Invoke another route on the gateway and get data for the application const response = await context.invokeRoute("/v1/api/data"); const data = await response.json(); // Set metadata on the response for the ChatGPT widget sdk.setRawCallToolResult({ content: [{ type: "text", text: "Data retrieved" }], _meta: { applicationState: data, timestamp: new Date().toISOString(), }, }); return data; }
context.invokeRoute keeps the new request within the gateway: it does not go
back out to HTTP. But it's important to keep in mind that an invoked route on
the gateway will re-invoke the inbound and outbound policy pipeline for the
invoked route!
Methods
getRawCallToolRequest()
Retrieves the raw MCP
tools/call request object, including any
_meta sent by
ChatGPT. Use this to access client context hints like locale or user agent.
Code
const mcpRequest = sdk.getRawCallToolRequest(); const locale = mcpRequest?.params._meta?.["openai/locale"];
setRawCallToolResult(result)
Sets the MCP tool result, including the
_meta field that is sent to the
ChatGPT widget but not visible to the model. Use this to pass data that your
widget needs for rendering.
Code
sdk.setRawCallToolResult({ content: [{ type: "text", text: "Operation complete" }], _meta: { detailedData: largeDataObject, lastSyncedAt: new Date().toISOString(), }, });
Configuring tool
annotations and
_meta
When configuring and describing your tools, you may need to set specific
annotations and static
_meta for when ChatGPT performs a
tools/list. For
example, some applications may want to set a
readOnlyHint annotation on a tool
or define that a tool renders a component of your application with a static
_meta["openai/outputTemplate"].
Code
"x-zuplo-route": { "corsPolicy": "none", "handler": { "export": "default", "module": "$import(./modules/weather)" }, "mcp": { "type": "tool", "name": "get_current_weather", "description": "Retrieve and render application weather component", "annotations": { "readOnlyHint": true }, "_meta": { "openai/toolInvocation/invoking": "Getting weather ...", "openai/toolInvocation/invoked": "Weather ready!" } } }
Learn more about this in the Zuplo MCP Server Tools documentation and the OpenAI Apps SDK documentation for defining tools.
For complete documentation on building ChatGPT Apps, see the OpenAI Apps SDK documentation and the OpenAI Apps SDK guide on setting up your MCP server