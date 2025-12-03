MCP Server MCP Server With OpenAI Apps SDK Copy page

The OpenAI Apps SDK is an integration of MCP that lets you expose applications to ChatGPT. Zuplo's MCP Server provides built-in support for the Apps SDK through the ZuploMcpSdk class, which allows you to access incoming request metadata and set response metadata required for ChatGPT widget rendering.

The OpenAI Apps SDK and support for it in Zuplo's mcpServerHandler is in beta and subject to change!

ZuploMcpSdk

The ZuploMcpSdk class in the @zuplo/runtime provides methods to interact with an MCP request and response metadata, which is essential for building ChatGPT Apps that return structuredContent and _meta payloads out of band of the typical API response flow.

This means that you can still use your existing APIs as MCP tools for your OpenAI Apps SDK application while wrapping them with a custom module with ZuploMcpSdk in order to propagate _meta application state.

Usage

Import the SDK and create an instance in your custom handler by passing in the request context:

Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploMcpSdk, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const sdk = new ZuploMcpSdk (context); // Access the incoming MCP request metadata const mcpRequest = sdk. getRawCallToolRequest (); console. log ( `Incoming _meta: ${ JSON . stringify ( mcpRequest ?. params . _meta ) }` ); // Invoke another route on the gateway and get data for the application const response = await context. invokeRoute ( "/v1/api/data" ); const data = await response. json (); // Set metadata on the response for the ChatGPT widget sdk. setRawCallToolResult ({ content: [{ type: "text" , text: "Data retrieved" }], _meta: { applicationState: data, timestamp: new Date (). toISOString (), }, }); return data; }

context.invokeRoute keeps the new request within the gateway: it does not go back out to HTTP. But it's important to keep in mind that an invoked route on the gateway will re-invoke the inbound and outbound policy pipeline for the invoked route!

Methods

Retrieves the raw MCP tools/call request object, including any _meta sent by ChatGPT. Use this to access client context hints like locale or user agent.

Code Code const mcpRequest = sdk. getRawCallToolRequest (); const locale = mcpRequest?.params._meta?.[ "openai/locale" ];

Sets the MCP tool result, including the _meta field that is sent to the ChatGPT widget but not visible to the model. Use this to pass data that your widget needs for rendering.

Code Code sdk. setRawCallToolResult ({ content: [{ type: "text" , text: "Operation complete" }], _meta: { detailedData: largeDataObject, lastSyncedAt: new Date (). toISOString (), }, });

When configuring and describing your tools, you may need to set specific annotations and static _meta for when ChatGPT performs a tools/list . For example, some applications may want to set a readOnlyHint annotation on a tool or define that a tool renders a component of your application with a static _meta["openai/outputTemplate"] .

Code Code "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/weather)" }, "mcp" : { "type" : "tool" , "name" : "get_current_weather" , "description" : "Retrieve and render application weather component" , "annotations" : { "readOnlyHint" : true }, "_meta" : { "openai/toolInvocation/invoking" : "Getting weather ..." , "openai/toolInvocation/invoked" : "Weather ready!" } } }

Learn more about this in the Zuplo MCP Server Tools documentation and the OpenAI Apps SDK documentation for defining tools.

For complete documentation on building ChatGPT Apps, see the OpenAI Apps SDK documentation and the OpenAI Apps SDK guide on setting up your MCP server