MCP Server MCP Server Testing Copy page

Using MCP Inspector

The MCP Inspector is ideal for testing tools:

Terminal Code npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector

Set Transport Type to "Streamable HTTP" Set URL to your MCP endpoint (for example, https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp ) Connect and test your tools interactively

Using cURL

Test individual tools directly:

Terminal Code # List available tools curl https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "method": "tools/list" }' # Call a specific tool curl https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "tools/call", "params": { "name": "addNumbers", "arguments": { "a": 5, "b": 3 } } }'