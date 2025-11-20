The MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server handler supports tools, enabling you to expose your API routes as executable functions that AI clients can call to perform actions or retrieve data.
Tools are the core building block of MCP servers, allowing AI systems to interact with your services and discover capabilities through your Zuplo gateway.
Overview
Zuplo's MCP tools work by automatically transforming your API routes into MCP tool definitions. When an AI client calls a tool, the MCP server invokes the corresponding route handler in your gateway.
This means any existing API route can be instantly turned into an MCP tool with minimal configuration.
Configuration
Route Configuration
Configure a route in your OpenAPI doc:
Code
{ "/weather/current": { "get": { "operationId": "getCurrentWeather", "summary": "Get current weather", "description": "Retrieve current weather conditions for a specified location", "parameters": [ { "name": "location", "in": "query", "required": true, "schema": { "type": "string" } } ], "x-zuplo-route": { "corsPolicy": "none", "handler": { "export": "default", "module": "$import(./modules/weather)" }, "mcp": { "type": "tool", "name": "get_current_weather", "description": "Retrieve current weather conditions for a specified location" } } } } }
To provide MCP specific metadata for the tool, use the
mcp property within
x-zuplo-route:
The
x-zuplo-route.mcp configuration for tools supports:
type(optional, defaults to "tool") - Set to
"tool"
name(optional) - The identifier for the MCP tool. Defaults to the operation's
operationId. If the
operationIdis not set, falls back to an auto-generated name.
description(optional) - Description of what the tool does. Falls back to the operation's
descriptionor
summary. If the route's
descriptionor
summaryfields are not set, falls back to an auto-generated description.
enabled(optional) - Whether this tool is enabled. Defaults to
true.
The route handler for your tool can be any standard Zuplo request handler like the URL Fowarder or the Redirect handler or a custom function module. The route receives the request triggered by the MCP tool call within the gateway and returns a response that will be passed back through the MCP server to the AI client.
POST routes with a
requestBody and a defined
schema are translated into an
MCP tool's parameters. When invoked, these are validated by the MCP server to
ensure the tool is being correctly used by the LLM.
Other methods like
GET,
DELETE, etc. work in a similar fashion in order to
support complex tools in the shape of your APIs.
MCP Server Handler Configuration
Add tool configuration to your MCP Server handler options using the
operations
array:
Code
{ "paths": { "/mcp": { "post": { "x-zuplo-route": { "handler": { "export": "mcpServerHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "name": "example-mcp-server", "version": "1.0.0", "operations": [ { "file": "./config/routes.oas.json", "id": "getCurrentWeather" } ] } } } } } } }
See further details in the MCP Server Handler documentation.
Testing MCP Tools
List Available Tools
Use the MCP
tools/list method to see available tools:
Code
curl https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "tools/list" }'
Response:
Code
{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "result": { "tools": [ { "name": "get_current_weather", "description": "Retrieve current weather conditions for a specified location", "inputSchema": { "type": "object", "properties": { "location": { "type": "string" } }, "required": ["location"] } } ] } }
Call a Tool
Use the MCP
tools/call method to execute a tool:
Code
curl https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "tools/call", "params": { "name": "get_current_weather", "arguments": { "location": "San Francisco" } } }'
Response:
Code
{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "result": { "content": [ { "type": "text", "text": "{\"location\":\"San Francisco\",\"temperature\":72,\"condition\":\"Sunny\"}" } ] } }
Best Practices
Meaningful Names and Descriptions
Always set meaningful
operationIds (like
get_users,
create_new_deployment,
or
update_shopping_cart) and descriptions as these help LLMs understand
exactly what each tool does.
When you need to provide more meaningful descriptions or names that don't align
well with the
operationId, set the metadata in
x-zuplo-route.mcp.
Read more about authoring usable tools and good prompt engineering practices with Anthropic's Prompt engineering overview.
AI models rely heavily on tool descriptions to understand when and how to use a tool.
- Be Descriptive: Explain exactly what the tool does and what inputs it expects.
- Use Meaningful Names: Operation IDs like
create_useror
search_productsare much better than
op1or
endpoint.
Schema Design
Use descriptive and well-structured JSON schemas for your tools (in your OpenAPI
requestBody and
response). This is used by the server to validate MCP client
inputs (that is, JSON generated by an LLM). Providing descriptive schemas
ensures an MCP Client's LLM always has the appropriate context on exactly what
arguments to provide to tools and can dramatically reduce invalid tool usage.
This validation is done automatically.
Code
// Good! Uses descriptive names and specific types with limiters and formats. { "type": "object", "required": ["userId"], "properties": { "userId": { "type": "string", "format": "uuid", "description": "Valid UUID for user ID" }, "amount": { "type": "number", "minimum": 0, "maximum": 10000, "description": "Amount in cents" } } }
Code
// Bad! Confusing. What's "a"? What's "b"? An LLM won't understand this. { "type": "object", "required": ["userId"], "properties": { "a": { "type": "string" }, "b": { "type": "number" } } }
Defining clear schemas in your OpenAPI document ensures your handler always receives valid data. The MCP server uses these schemas to validate arguments provided by the AI client before your handler is ever called. Input validation is an important part of MCP, so ensure you have strong validation in your OpenAPI JSON schemas!
Custom Tools
For complex workflows that don't map 1:1 to a single API route, or require advanced logic, consider using Custom MCP Tools.