MCP Server Copy page

The MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server handler supports tools, enabling you to expose your API routes as executable functions that AI clients can call to perform actions or retrieve data.

Tools are the core building block of MCP servers, allowing AI systems to interact with your services and discover capabilities through your Zuplo gateway.

Overview

Zuplo's MCP tools work by automatically transforming your API routes into MCP tool definitions. When an AI client calls a tool, the MCP server invokes the corresponding route handler in your gateway.

This means any existing API route can be instantly turned into an MCP tool with minimal configuration.

Configuration

Route Configuration

Configure a route in your OpenAPI doc:

Code Code { "/weather/current" : { "get" : { "operationId" : "getCurrentWeather" , "summary" : "Get current weather" , "description" : "Retrieve current weather conditions for a specified location" , "parameters" : [ { "name" : "location" , "in" : "query" , "required" : true , "schema" : { "type" : "string" } } ], "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/weather)" }, "mcp" : { "type" : "tool" , "name" : "get_current_weather" , "description" : "Retrieve current weather conditions for a specified location" } } } } }

To provide MCP specific metadata for the tool, use the mcp property within x-zuplo-route :

The x-zuplo-route.mcp configuration for tools supports:

type (optional, defaults to "tool") - Set to "tool"

(optional, defaults to "tool") - Set to name (optional) - The identifier for the MCP tool. Defaults to the operation's operationId . If the operationId is not set, falls back to an auto-generated name.

(optional) - The identifier for the MCP tool. Defaults to the operation's . If the is not set, falls back to an auto-generated name. description (optional) - Description of what the tool does. Falls back to the operation's description or summary . If the route's description or summary fields are not set, falls back to an auto-generated description.

(optional) - Description of what the tool does. Falls back to the operation's or . If the route's or fields are not set, falls back to an auto-generated description. enabled (optional) - Whether this tool is enabled. Defaults to true .

The route handler for your tool can be any standard Zuplo request handler like the URL Fowarder or the Redirect handler or a custom function module. The route receives the request triggered by the MCP tool call within the gateway and returns a response that will be passed back through the MCP server to the AI client.

POST routes with a requestBody and a defined schema are translated into an MCP tool's parameters. When invoked, these are validated by the MCP server to ensure the tool is being correctly used by the LLM. Other methods like GET , DELETE , etc. work in a similar fashion in order to support complex tools in the shape of your APIs.

MCP Server Handler Configuration

Add tool configuration to your MCP Server handler options using the operations array:

Code Code { "paths" : { "/mcp" : { "post" : { "x-zuplo-route" : { "handler" : { "export" : "mcpServerHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "name" : "example-mcp-server" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "operations" : [ { "file" : "./config/routes.oas.json" , "id" : "getCurrentWeather" } ] } } } } } } }

See further details in the MCP Server Handler documentation.

Use the MCP tools/list method to see available tools:

Terminal Code curl https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "tools/list" }'

Response:

Code Code { "jsonrpc" : "2.0" , "id" : "1" , "result" : { "tools" : [ { "name" : "get_current_weather" , "description" : "Retrieve current weather conditions for a specified location" , "inputSchema" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "location" : { "type" : "string" } }, "required" : [ "location" ] } } ] } }

Call a Tool

Use the MCP tools/call method to execute a tool:

Terminal Code curl https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "tools/call", "params": { "name": "get_current_weather", "arguments": { "location": "San Francisco" } } }'

Response:

Code Code { "jsonrpc" : "2.0" , "id" : "1" , "result" : { "content" : [ { "type" : "text" , "text" : "{ \" location \" : \" San Francisco \" , \" temperature \" :72, \" condition \" : \" Sunny \" }" } ] } }

Best Practices

Meaningful Names and Descriptions

Always set meaningful operationId s (like get_users , create_new_deployment , or update_shopping_cart ) and descriptions as these help LLMs understand exactly what each tool does.

When you need to provide more meaningful descriptions or names that don't align well with the operationId , set the metadata in x-zuplo-route.mcp .

Read more about authoring usable tools and good prompt engineering practices with Anthropic's Prompt engineering overview.

AI models rely heavily on tool descriptions to understand when and how to use a tool.

Be Descriptive : Explain exactly what the tool does and what inputs it expects.

: Explain exactly what the tool does and what inputs it expects. Use Meaningful Names: Operation IDs like create_user or search_products are much better than op1 or endpoint .

Schema Design

Use descriptive and well-structured JSON schemas for your tools (in your OpenAPI requestBody and response ). This is used by the server to validate MCP client inputs (that is, JSON generated by an LLM). Providing descriptive schemas ensures an MCP Client's LLM always has the appropriate context on exactly what arguments to provide to tools and can dramatically reduce invalid tool usage. This validation is done automatically.

Code Code // Good! Uses descriptive names and specific types with limiters and formats. { "type" : "object" , "required" : [ "userId" ], "properties" : { "userId" : { "type" : "string" , "format" : "uuid" , "description" : "Valid UUID for user ID" }, "amount" : { "type" : "number" , "minimum" : 0 , "maximum" : 10000 , "description" : "Amount in cents" } } }

Code Code // Bad! Confusing. What's "a"? What's "b"? An LLM won't understand this. { "type" : "object" , "required" : [ "userId" ], "properties" : { "a" : { "type" : "string" }, "b" : { "type" : "number" } } }

Defining clear schemas in your OpenAPI document ensures your handler always receives valid data. The MCP server uses these schemas to validate arguments provided by the AI client before your handler is ever called. Input validation is an important part of MCP, so ensure you have strong validation in your OpenAPI JSON schemas!

For complex workflows that don't map 1:1 to a single API route, or require advanced logic, consider using Custom MCP Tools.