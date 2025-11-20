The MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server handler supports resources in addition to tools and prompts, enabling you to provide read-only access to data or documents through the MCP protocol.
MCP resources allow AI clients to request and read static structured data or content, making it easy to expose documentation, configuration files, or any other read-only information that AI systems can consume.
Overview
Zuplo's MCP resources work by utilizing API routes as resource endpoints that return content when requested by an MCP client. Resources are read-only and must use the GET HTTP method.
Unlike MCP tools that perform actions or MCP prompts that generate instructions, MCP resources provide direct access to content like HTML documents, CSS files, JSON data, or any other text-based content.
Configuration
Route Configuration
Configure a route in your OpenAPI doc. Resources must use the
GET
method:
Code
{ "/html": { "get": { "operationId": "html", "description": "Returns the AI applet's HTML", "x-zuplo-route": { "corsPolicy": "none", "handler": { "export": "default", "module": "$import(./modules/html)" }, "mcp": { "type": "resource", "name": "html_doc", "description": "The HTML document for the AI applet", "uri": "ui://html", "mimeType": "text/html" } } } } }
To provide MCP specific metadata for the resource, use the
mcp property within
x-zuplo-route:
type: Must be set to
"resource"otherwise the MCP server handle will default to "tool".
name(optional) - The identifier for the MCP resource. Defaults to the operation's
operationId. If no
operationIdis provided, falls back to an auth-generated name.
description(optional) - Description of what the resource provides. Falls back to the operation's
descriptionor
summary. If those fields are not provided, falls back to an auto-generated description.
uri(optional) - The URI identifier for the resource (for example,
"file:///example.txt",
"ui://html"). Defaults to
"mcp://resources/{name}".
mimeType(optional) - The MIME type of the resource content (for example,
"text/html",
"text/css",
"application/json"). Falls back to the response's Content-Type header or
"text/plain".
enabled(optional) - Whether this resource is enabled. Defaults to
true.
Without the
mcp configuration, the MCP server will attempt to register it as a
tool, or if configured as a resource via legacy methods, use the defaults
described above.
MCP Server Handler Configuration
Add resource configuration to your MCP Server handler options using the
operations array:
Code
{ "paths": { "/mcp": { "post": { "x-zuplo-route": { "handler": { "export": "mcpServerHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "name": "example-mcp-server", "version": "1.0.0", "operations": [ { "file": "./config/routes.oas.json", "id": "html" }, { "file": "./config/routes.oas.json", "id": "css" } ] } } } } } } }
See further details in the MCP Server Handler documentation.
Route Handler Implementation
Your route handler should return the content to be exposed as a resource. The handler can return various types of content:
Text Content
Code
export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { return `<div id="my-ai-applet"></div>`; }
CSS Content
Code
export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { return `div { color: blue; }`; }
JSON Data
Code
export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { return { version: "1.0.0", features: ["feature1", "feature2"], }; }
The content returned by your handler will be automatically converted to text and exposed through the MCP resource protocol.
Resource Requirements
Resources must meet the following requirements:
- HTTP Method: Resources must use the GET method only. Resources are read-only by design.
- Single Method: Each resource route must define exactly one HTTP method.
- Unique Names: Resource names must be unique across all configured resources in the MCP server.
Testing MCP Resources
List Available Resources
Use the MCP
resources/list method to see available resources:
Code
curl https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "method": "resources/list" }'
Response:
Code
{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "result": { "resources": [ { "name": "html", "uri": "mcp://resources/html", "title": "html", "description": "Returns the AI applet's HTML", "mimeType": "text/plain" }, { "name": "css_doc", "uri": "ui://css", "title": "css_doc", "description": "The CSS resource", "mimeType": "text/css" } ] } }
Read a Resource
Use the MCP
resources/read method to read a resource by its URI:
Code
curl https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "method": "resources/read", "params": { "uri": "mcp://resources/html" } }'
Response:
Code
{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "result": { "contents": [ { "uri": "mcp://resources/html", "mimeType": "text/plain", "text": "<div id=\"my-ai-applet\"></div>" } ] } }
Read a Resource with Custom URI
Code
curl https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp \ -X POST \ -H 'accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "0", "method": "resources/read", "params": { "uri": "ui://css" } }'
Best Practices
Resource Design
- Expose read-only content that provides useful context to AI systems
- Use descriptive resource names that clearly indicate what content is available
- Include meaningful descriptions to help AI systems understand when to use each resource
- Choose appropriate MIME types that accurately represent your content
URI Naming
- Use meaningful URI schemes that indicate the type of resource (for example,
ui://for UI components,
config://for configuration)
- Keep URIs consistent and predictable across related resources
- Consider using the default
mcp://resources/{name}format for simple resources
Content Organization
- Keep resource content focused and purposeful
- Update resource content dynamically based on current state when appropriate
- Consider resource size - extremely large resources may impact performance
- Use appropriate MIME types to help clients understand how to process the content