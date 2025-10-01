MCP Server
Zuplo MCP Server Getting Started
Getting Started
- Set up your APIs in Zuplo using OpenAPI specifications
- Add the MCP Server Handler to a route
- Configure your server name, version, and which APIs to expose as tools
- Deploy your project to make the MCP tools available
- Connect your AI systems to the MCP server endpoint
Read the full technical documentation on the MCP Server Handler
2. MCP Custom Tools: Programmable AI Tools
For more complex scenarios, use MCP Custom Tools to create sophisticated AI tools with custom business logic, multi-step workflows, and programmatic control using OpenAPI specifications and custom handler functions.
Key Features
- OpenAPI Standard: Define tools using standard OpenAPI 3.1 specifications
- Custom Logic: Implement complex business workflows that go beyond simple API calls to enable powerful AI workloads
- Multi-Step Operations: Chain multiple API calls, data transformations, and conditional logic
- Type Safety: Built-in JSON Schema validation for inputs and outputs
- Runtime Integration: Full access to your gateway through
context.invokeRoute()
Example Use Case
The following shows a powerful workflow that can enable an AI agent to interface with a process ordering system: instead of an agent calling each of your APIs manually, this workflow can be used as a single "aggregate" process to validate the provided customer, check that items are in stock, determine pricing, and place orders for those items.
OpenAPI Tool Definition:
Code
{ "/process-order": { "post": { "summary": "Process customer order", "description": "Process a customer order with inventory validation and pricing", "operationId": "processCustomerOrder", "requestBody": { "required": true, "content": { "application/json": { "schema": { "type": "object", "required": ["customerId", "orderNum"], "properties": { "customerId": { "type": "string", "description": "Unique customer identifier" }, "orderNum": { "type": "number", "description": "Order number to process" } } } } } }, "x-zuplo-route": { "handler": { "export": "default", "module": "$import(./modules/process-order)" } } } } }
Custom Handler Implementation:
Code
// modules/process-order.ts import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { const args = await request.json(); // 1. Validate customer exists and is active const customerRes = await context.invokeRoute( `/customers/${args.customerId}`, ); if (!customerRes.ok) { throw new Error("Customer not found or inactive"); } const customer = await customerRes.json(); // 2. Check the customer's order const orderResponse = await context.invokeRoute(`/orders/${args.orderNum}`); if (!orderResponse.ok) { throw new Error("Order not found"); } const order = await orderResponse.json(); // 3. Return structured response return { orderNum: order.id, items: order.items, status: "processed", customerId: args.customerId, }; }
Getting Started with Custom Tools
- Create an OpenAPI specification defining your tools as POST endpoints
- Implement custom handler functions for complex business logic
- Configure the MCP Server Handler with your OpenAPI specification
- Deploy and test with MCP clients
Read the full documentation on MCP Custom Tools
Last modified on