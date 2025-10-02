MCP Server MCP Server GraphQL Endpoints

The MCP Server Handler supports GraphQL endpoints through the x-zuplo-mcp-graphql OpenAPI extension. This allows you to expose GraphQL APIs as MCP tools with automatic schema introspection and query execution capabilities.

When you configure a route with the GraphQL extension, the MCP server automatically generates two tools:

Introspection tool - Fetches the GraphQL schema so AI systems can understand available queries, mutations, and types Execute tool - Executes GraphQL queries against the endpoint

This enables AI systems to dynamically discover and interact with GraphQL APIs without requiring manual tool definitions for each query.

GraphQL endpoint support for MCP Server is currently in beta. The API may change in future releases.

Quick Start

1. Configure a GraphQL Endpoint

Add a route that forwards to your GraphQL endpoint and include the x-zuplo-mcp-graphql extension:

JSON Code { "openapi" : "3.1.0" , "info" : { "version" : "1.0.0" }, "paths" : { "/graphql" : { "post" : { "operationId" : "graphql" , "summary" : "GraphQL API endpoint" , "x-zuplo-mcp-graphql" : {}, "x-zuplo-route" : { "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "https://api.example.com" , "followRedirects" : true } } } } } } }

2. Add to Your MCP Server

Include the GraphQL route in your MCP Server configuration:

JSON Code { "paths" : { "/mcp" : { "post" : { "summary" : "MCP server" , "operationId" : "mcp-server" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "mcpServerHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "name" : "My MCP Server" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "files" : [ { "path" : "./config/routes.oas.json" , "operationIds" : [ "graphql" ] } ] } } } } } } }

This configuration automatically creates:

- Tool to fetch the GraphQL schema graphql_execute - Tool to execute GraphQL queries

Configuration Options

The x-zuplo-mcp-graphql extension supports the following options:

enabled - default true : whether the GraphQL MCP capabilities are enabled.

- default : whether the GraphQL MCP capabilities are enabled. introspectionToolName - the custom name of the introspection tool.

- the custom name of the introspection tool. introspectionToolDescription - the custom description of the introspection tool.

- the custom description of the introspection tool. executeToolName - the custom name of the query execute tool.

- the custom name of the query execute tool. executeToolDescription - the custom description of the query execute tool.

For example:

JSON Code { "paths" : { "/graphql" : { "post" : { "operationId" : "github_graphql" , "x-zuplo-mcp-graphql" : { "introspectionToolName" : "github_schema" , "introspectionToolDescription" : "Fetch the GitHub GraphQL schema" , "executeToolName" : "github_query" , "executeToolDescription" : "Execute a query against the GitHub GraphQL API" }, "x-zuplo-route" : { "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "https://api.github.com" } } } } } } }

For more complex scenarios like bounded mutations or queries with complex logic, you can create custom GraphQL tools as endpoints using the Zuplo custom MCP tool patterns and the graphql library.

Here's a simple example of a custom bounded GraphQL query that expects an id input from the MCP client:

JSON Code { "paths" : { "/graphql/ship" : { "post" : { "summary" : "Get details about a specific ship" , "operationId" : "get_ship" , "requestBody" : { "required" : true , "content" : { "application/json" : { "schema" : { "type" : "object" , "required" : [ "id" ], "properties" : { "id" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The ID of the ship to query" } } } } } }, "x-zuplo-route" : { "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/get-ship)" } } } } } }

In your handler ( modules/get-ship.ts ):

TypeScript Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const { id } = await request. json (); const query = ` query GetShip($id: ID!) { ship(id: $id) { name model manufacturer } } ` ; const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/graphql" , { method: "POST" , headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , }, body: JSON . stringify ({ query, variables: { id }, }), }); return response; }

For more complex custom tools with validation, error handling, and multi-step workflows, see the Custom Tools documentation.

