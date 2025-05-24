Request/Response Hooks
Hooks allow you to run code at specific points in the request/response pipeline. They're accessible through the ZuploContext object and are commonly used for cross-cutting concerns like logging, tracing, and monitoring.
All hooks can be either synchronous or asynchronous. To make your hook
asynchronous, simply add the
async keyword to the function.
Available Hooks
Zuplo provides two main hooks for the response pipeline:
addResponseSendingHook- Executes before the response is sent and can modify it
addResponseSendingFinalHook- Executes after all processing but cannot modify the response
Hook: OnResponseSending
The
addResponseSendingHook method adds a hook that fires just before the
response is sent to the client. This hook can modify the response by returning a
new
Response object. Multiple hooks execute in the order they were added.
Method Signature
ts
context.addResponseSendingHook( (response: Response, request: Request, context: ZuploContext) => Response | Promise<Response>, );
Example: Adding Response Headers
ts
export default async function handler( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { context.addResponseSendingHook(async (response, request) => { // Add custom headers to all responses response.headers.set("X-Request-ID", context.requestId); response.headers.set( "X-Processing-Time", `${Date.now() - context.custom.startTime}ms`, ); // Log response details context.log.info({ status: response.status, contentType: response.headers.get("content-type"), }); return response; }); return fetch(request); }
Example: Tracing Policy
This example shows a tracing policy that ensures trace headers are consistent between requests and responses:
ts
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export async function tracingPlugin( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, policyName: string, ) { // Get the trace header let traceparent = request.headers.get("traceparent"); // If not set, add the header to the request if (!traceparent) { traceparent = crypto.randomUUID(); const headers = new Headers(request.headers); headers.set("traceparent", traceparent); return new ZuploRequest(request, { headers }); } context.addResponseSendingHook((response, latestRequest, context) => { // If the response doesn't have the trace header that matches, set it if (response.headers.get("traceparent") !== traceparent) { const headers = new Headers(response.headers); headers.set("traceparent", traceparent); return new Response(response.body, { headers, }); } return response; }); return request; }
Hook: OnResponseSendingFinal
The
addResponseSendingFinalHook method adds a hook that fires immediately
before the response is sent to the client. Unlike
OnResponseSending, this hook
cannot modify the response - it's immutable at this point. This hook is ideal
for logging, analytics, and monitoring tasks.
Method Signature
ts
context.addResponseSendingFinalHook( (response: Response, request: Request, context: ZuploContext) => void | Promise<void> )
Example: Request Duration Logging
This example logs the total request processing time:
ts
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function handler( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { const start = Date.now(); context.addResponseSendingFinalHook(async (response, latestRequest) => { const end = Date.now(); const delta = end - start; context.log.debug(`Request took ${delta}ms`); }); return fetch(request); }
Example: Asynchronous Analytics
This hook can block the response. To run asynchronous tasks without blocking,
use
context.waitUntil() to ensure your async work completes after the response
is sent:
ts
export default async function handler( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { // Clone request before it's consumed by the handler const requestClone = request.clone(); context.addResponseSendingFinalHook(async (response, latestRequest) => { // Clone response to read the body without consuming it const responseClone = response.clone(); const asyncAnalytics = async () => { const requestBody = await requestClone.text(); const responseBody = await responseClone.text(); await fetch("https://analytics.example.com/log", { method: "POST", headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, body: JSON.stringify({ requestId: context.requestId, requestBody, responseBody, status: response.status, timestamp: new Date().toISOString(), }), }); }; // Don't block the response context.waitUntil(asyncAnalytics()); }); return fetch(request); }
Best Practices
1. Order Matters
Hooks execute in the order they're added. Plan your hook order carefully:
ts
// First hook adds authentication info context.addResponseSendingHook((response) => { response.headers.set("X-User-ID", request.user?.sub || "anonymous"); return response; }); // Second hook adds timing (sees the user header) context.addResponseSendingHook((response) => { response.headers.set("X-Processing-Time", `${Date.now() - start}ms`); return response; });
2. Clone Before Reading
Always clone requests and responses before reading their bodies:
ts
// ❌ Bad - consumes the original body const body = await response.text(); // ✅ Good - preserves the original const clone = response.clone(); const body = await clone.text();
3. Use waitUntil for Async Work
For operations that shouldn't block the response:
ts
context.addResponseSendingFinalHook((response) => { const asyncWork = async () => { // Long-running operation await sendToAnalytics(response); }; context.waitUntil(asyncWork()); });
4. Handle Errors Gracefully
Always handle errors in hooks to prevent response failures:
ts
context.addResponseSendingHook(async (response) => { try { // Hook logic response.headers.set("X-Custom", "value"); } catch (error) { context.log.error("Hook failed", error); // Return original response on error } return response; });
Hook Registration
Hooks can be registered in two ways:
-
In Handlers or Policies - Add hooks directly in your code using
context.addResponseSendingHook()or
context.addResponseSendingFinalHook()
-
Globally via Runtime Extensions - Register hooks that apply to all requests using Runtime Extensions
See Also
- ZuploContext - The context object that provides hook methods
- Runtime Extensions - Global hook registration
- waitUntil - Extending request lifetime for async operations