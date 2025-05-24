Extensions & Hooks Request/Response Hooks

Hooks allow you to run code at specific points in the request/response pipeline. They're accessible through the ZuploContext object and are commonly used for cross-cutting concerns like logging, tracing, and monitoring.

All hooks can be either synchronous or asynchronous. To make your hook asynchronous, simply add the async keyword to the function.

Available Hooks

Zuplo provides two main hooks for the response pipeline:

addResponseSendingHook - Executes before the response is sent and can modify it

- Executes before the response is sent and can modify it addResponseSendingFinalHook - Executes after all processing but cannot modify the response

Hook: OnResponseSending

The addResponseSendingHook method adds a hook that fires just before the response is sent to the client. This hook can modify the response by returning a new Response object. Multiple hooks execute in the order they were added.

Method Signature

context. addResponseSendingHook ( ( response : Response , request : Request , context : ZuploContext ) => Response | Promise < Response > , ); ts

Example: Adding Response Headers

export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { context. addResponseSendingHook ( async ( response , request ) => { // Add custom headers to all responses response.headers. set ( "X-Request-ID" , context.requestId); response.headers. set ( "X-Processing-Time" , `${ Date . now () - context . custom . startTime }ms` , ); // Log response details context.log. info ({ status: response.status, contentType: response.headers. get ( "content-type" ), }); return response; }); return fetch (request); } ts

Example: Tracing Policy

This example shows a tracing policy that ensures trace headers are consistent between requests and responses:

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export async function tracingPlugin ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , policyName : string , ) { // Get the trace header let traceparent = request.headers. get ( "traceparent" ); // If not set, add the header to the request if ( ! traceparent) { traceparent = crypto. randomUUID (); const headers = new Headers (request.headers); headers. set ( "traceparent" , traceparent); return new ZuploRequest (request, { headers }); } context. addResponseSendingHook (( response , latestRequest , context ) => { // If the response doesn't have the trace header that matches, set it if (response.headers. get ( "traceparent" ) !== traceparent) { const headers = new Headers (response.headers); headers. set ( "traceparent" , traceparent); return new Response (response.body, { headers, }); } return response; }); return request; } ts

Hook: OnResponseSendingFinal

The addResponseSendingFinalHook method adds a hook that fires immediately before the response is sent to the client. Unlike OnResponseSending , this hook cannot modify the response - it's immutable at this point. This hook is ideal for logging, analytics, and monitoring tasks.

Method Signature

context. addResponseSendingFinalHook ( ( response : Response , request : Request , context : ZuploContext ) => void | Promise <void> ) ts

Example: Request Duration Logging

This example logs the total request processing time:

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const start = Date. now (); context. addResponseSendingFinalHook ( async ( response , latestRequest ) => { const end = Date. now (); const delta = end - start; context.log. debug ( `Request took ${ delta }ms` ); }); return fetch (request); } ts

Example: Asynchronous Analytics

This hook can block the response. To run asynchronous tasks without blocking, use context.waitUntil() to ensure your async work completes after the response is sent:

export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { // Clone request before it's consumed by the handler const requestClone = request. clone (); context. addResponseSendingFinalHook ( async ( response , latestRequest ) => { // Clone response to read the body without consuming it const responseClone = response. clone (); const asyncAnalytics = async () => { const requestBody = await requestClone. text (); const responseBody = await responseClone. text (); await fetch ( "https://analytics.example.com/log" , { method: "POST" , headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body: JSON . stringify ({ requestId: context.requestId, requestBody, responseBody, status: response.status, timestamp: new Date (). toISOString (), }), }); }; // Don't block the response context. waitUntil ( asyncAnalytics ()); }); return fetch (request); } ts

Best Practices

1. Order Matters

Hooks execute in the order they're added. Plan your hook order carefully:

// First hook adds authentication info context. addResponseSendingHook (( response ) => { response.headers. set ( "X-User-ID" , request.user?.sub || "anonymous" ); return response; }); // Second hook adds timing (sees the user header) context. addResponseSendingHook (( response ) => { response.headers. set ( "X-Processing-Time" , `${ Date . now () - start }ms` ); return response; }); ts

2. Clone Before Reading

Always clone requests and responses before reading their bodies:

// ❌ Bad - consumes the original body const body = await response. text (); // ✅ Good - preserves the original const clone = response. clone (); const body = await clone. text (); ts

3. Use waitUntil for Async Work

For operations that shouldn't block the response:

context. addResponseSendingFinalHook (( response ) => { const asyncWork = async () => { // Long-running operation await sendToAnalytics (response); }; context. waitUntil ( asyncWork ()); }); ts

4. Handle Errors Gracefully

Always handle errors in hooks to prevent response failures:

context. addResponseSendingHook ( async ( response ) => { try { // Hook logic response.headers. set ( "X-Custom" , "value" ); } catch (error) { context.log. error ( "Hook failed" , error); // Return original response on error } return response; }); ts

Hook Registration

Hooks can be registered in two ways:

In Handlers or Policies - Add hooks directly in your code using context.addResponseSendingHook() or context.addResponseSendingFinalHook() Globally via Runtime Extensions - Register hooks that apply to all requests using Runtime Extensions

