Request Validation Policy
The Request Validation policy is used to validate incoming requests based on schemas in OpenAPI specifications.
When configured, any requests that do not conform to your OpenAPI schema will be
rejected with a
400: Bad Request response containing a detailed error message
(in JSON) explaining why the request was not accepted.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
logLevel<string> -The log level to use when logging validation errors.Allowed values are
error,
warn,
info, and
debug. Defaults to
"info".
validateBody<string> -The action to perform when validation fails.Allowed values are
none,
log-only,
reject-and-log, and
reject-only.
validateQueryParameters<string> -The action to perform when validation fails.Allowed values are
none,
log-only,
reject-and-log, and
reject-only.
validatePathParameters<string> -The action to perform when validation fails.Allowed values are
none,
log-only,
reject-and-log, and
reject-only.
validateHeaders<string> -The action to perform when validation fails.Allowed values are
none,
log-only,
reject-and-log, and
reject-only.
includeRequestInLogs<boolean> -Whether to include the request in the logs.Defaults to
false.
Using the Policy
Here's an example of how to specify a schema for validation in a request body in OpenAPI.
