Require Origin Policy
The Require Origin policy is used to enforce that the client is sending an
origin header that matches your allow-list specified in the policy options.
This is useful if you want to stop any browser traffic from different domains.
However, it is important to note that it does not guarantee that traffic is only coming from a browser. Somebody could simulate a browser request from a backend server and set any origin they like.
If the incoming origin is missing, or not allowed - a 400 Forbidden Problem
Response will be sent to the client. You can customize the
detail property in
the policy options.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
origins<string> (Required) -A comma separated string containing valid origins.
failureDetail<string> -TheDefaults to
detailof the HTTP Problem response, if the origin is missing or disallowed.
"Forbidden".
Using the Policy
