Request Size Limit Policy

Enforces a maximum size in bytes of the incoming request.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-request-size-limit-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "request-size-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "RequestSizeLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "maxSizeInBytes" : 10000 } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. maxSizeInBytes <number> (Required) - The maximum size of the request in bytes.

- trustContentLengthHeader <boolean> - If true, the policy will reject any request with a content-length header in excess of maxSizeInBytes bytes value, but will not verify the actual size of the request. This is more efficient and offers slightly better memory usage but should only be used if you trust/control the clients calling the gateway to send an accurate content-length. If false, the gateway will actually verify the request size and reject any request with a size in excess of the stated maximum.

Using the Policy

