Bot Detection Policy

The bot detection inbound policy provides a bot score for every request that can be used to determine the likelihood the request came from a bot. The policy can be configured to automatically block traffic with a set score or simply pass along the score for you to respond in other policies or handlers.

Enterprise Feature This policy is only available as as part of our enterprise plans. If you would like to use this in production reach out to us: sales@zuplo.com

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-bot-detection-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "bot-detection-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "BotDetectionInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "blockScoresBelow" : 80 } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. blockScoresBelow <number> (Required) - The threshold at which bots are automatically blocked.

Using the Policy

