Policies
Stripe Webhook Auth Policy
The Stripe Webhook policy secures your incoming webhooks by validating that the request was sent by Stripe.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
signingSecret<string> (Required) -The signing secret for the webhook.
tolerance<number> -The allowed clock skew in seconds between the time the webhook signature was crated and the current time.Defaults to
300.
Using the Policy
Read more about how policies work