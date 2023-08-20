Policies
Quota Policy
You can use the Quota policy to limit the number of requests that are allowed to happen in a given time period (e.g., monthly). The policy can be applied the users or based on custom keys.
It supports
monthly,
weekly,
daily and
hourly quotas. By default a
requests meter is incremented by 1 for every request but you can also quota by
other arbitrary meters; more on this below.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
period<string> (Required) -The period of the quota.Allowed values are
hourly,
daily,
weekly, and
monthly.
quotaBy<string> (Required) -The quota by.Allowed values are
user, and
function. Defaults to
"user".
quotaAnchorMode<string> -How the policy determines the anchor date for ongoing quota cycles - defaults toAllowed values are
first-api-callwhich uses the first API call for this key.
first-api-call, and
function. Defaults to
"first-api-call".
allowances<object> -The allowances for the quota.
quotaOnStatusCodes<string | number[]> -A list of successful status codes and ranges "200-299, 304" that should trigger a quota increment.Defaults to
"200-299".
identifier<object> -The module and functions to dynamically set the anchor date and/or the key/allowances for this request.
module<string> (Required) -Specifies the module to load your custom functions, in the formatDefaults to
$import(./modules/my-module).
"$import(./modules/my-module)".
getAnchorDateExport<string> -used when quotaAnchorMode isDefaults to
function. Specifies the export to load your custom function to get the anchor date.
"getAnchorDate".
getQuotaDetailExport<string> -used when quotaBy isDefaults to
function. Specifies the export to load your custom function to get the quota detail.
"getQuotaDetail".
Using the Policy
The Quota policy needs to know when to anchor the quota start date so that the
Zuplo runtime can know where in the quota cycle you are. By default the runtime
uses the
"quotaAnchorMode": "first-api-call" which checks to see if we have an
existing quota record for this user or custom quota key and, if not, sets it
based on the time of the first API call for this key.
You can customize the subscription date by setting the
getAnchorDateExport
function, more below under Custom Anchor Date.
Quota Cycles / Periods#
The quota periods run from the anchor date and time until the next matching
cycle. For
monthly periods, if the anchor date is
2024-01-31 04:30Z then the
quota cycle will terminate on the same day of the next month or the last day of
that month if it is a shorter month, at the same time. In this case the quota
cycle will reset on
2024-02-29 04:30Z (because 2024 is a leap year).
weekly cycles shift on the same day of the next week, at the same time.
daily on the next day, at the same time.
hourly on the same minute, of the next hour.
Custom Meters#
You can set custom meters in the allowances property of the options to include
custom meters other than
requests. For example, here we set a monthly
allowance of 10
bananas.
For this to work you must tell the runtime how many
bananas to increment in a
given request/response lifecycle. This is achieved by using the
setMeters
method on the
QuotaInboundPolicy class:
This is typically invoked in a custom inbound or outbound policy or a handler.s
Dynamic Quota Allowances and Keys#
Like Dynamic Rate Limiting, Quota Keys and allowances can also be set
dynamically in Zuplo. This is achieved by setting the
identifier module and
getQuotaDetailExport in your options:
If you wanted to key on a property from the user metadata, like organizationId
you might have a
getQuotaDetail implementation that looks like this.
Note that this method supports async calls and could be used to load quotas from another API, but we would recommend caching the results for performance reasons.
Custom Anchor Date#
Similarly, the Anchor Date can be set programmatically - for example you may load the 'subscription' start date from another database or API.
Get Usage#
You can also programmatically access the usage counts with the
getUsage static
function on
QuotaInboundPolicy. This call must occur after the
Quota-Inbound policy has executed.
Note that if the quota has not yet been updated for a particular meter, the meter will be undefined in the response.
