Moesif Analytics & Billing Policy

Moesif moesif.com is an API analytics and monetization platform. This policy allows you to measure (and meter) API calls flowing through your Zuplo gateway.

Add the policy to each route you want to meter. Note you can specify the Meter API Name and Meter Value (meter increment) at the policy level.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-moesif-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "moesif-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "MoesifInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "applicationId" : "$env(MOESIF_APPLICATION_ID)" , "logRequestBody" : true , "logResponseBody" : true } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. applicationId <string> (Required) - Your Moesif application ID.

- logRequestBody <boolean> - Set to false to disable sending the request body to Moesif. Defaults to true .

- logResponseBody <boolean> - Set to false to disable sending the response body to Moesif. Defaults to true .

Using the Policy

By default, Zuplo will read the request.user.sub property and assign this as the moesif user_id attribute when sending to Moesif. However, this and the following attributes can be overriden in a custom code policy.

api_version

company_id

session_token

user_id

metadata

Here is some example code that shows how to override two of these attributes

// Add this import at the top of your doc import { setMoesifContext } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; setMoesifContext (context, { userId: "user-1234" , metadata: { some: "arbitrary" , meta: "data" , }, });

Execute on every route #

If you want to execute this policy on every route, you can add a hook in your runtime extensions file zuplo.runtime.ts :

import { RuntimeExtensions } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { runtime. addRequestHook (( request , context ) => { return context. invokeInboundPolicy ( "moesif-inbound" , request); }); }

Note you can add a guard clause around the context.invokeInboundPolicy if you want to exclude a few routes.

