Policies
Readme Metrics Policy
Readme is a developer Documentation and metrics service. This policy pushes the request/response data to their ingestion endpoint so you can see your Zuplo API traffic in their API calls dashboard.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
apiKey<string> (Required) -The API key to use when sending metrics calls to Readme.
userLabelPropertyPath<string> -This is the path to the property onDefaults to
request.userthat contains the label you want to use. For example
.data.accountNumberwould read the
request.user.data.accountNumberproperty.
".sub".
userEmailPropertyPath<string> -This is the path to the property on
request.userthat contains the e-mail of the user. For example
.data.emailwould read the
request.user.data.emailproperty.
development<boolean> -Whether the data should be ingested as 'development' mode or not. Defaults to true for working-copy and false for all other environments.
useFullRequestPath<boolean> -When true, Zuplo sends the full request path (which might contain sensitive information). By default, we only send the route path which should not contain sensitive information.Defaults to
false.
url<string> -The URL to send metering events. This is useful for testing purposes.Defaults to
"https://metrics.readme.io/request".
Using the Policy
