A/B Test Inbound Policy
Custom Policy Example
Zuplo is extensible, so we don't have a built-in policy for A/B Test Inbound, instead we have a template here that shows you how you can use your superpower (code) to achieve your goals. To learn more about custom policies see the documentation.
This example shows how to perform an action on incoming requests based on the
result of a randomly generated number. A/B tests could also be performed on
properties such as the
request.user.
A/B tests can also be combined with other policies by passing data to downstream
policies. For example, you could save a value in
ContextData based on the
results of the A/B test and use that value in a later policy to modify the
request.
Configuration
The example below shows how to configure a custom code policy in the 'policies.json' document that utilizes the above example policy code.
Using the Policy
