A/B Test Inbound Policy

Custom Policy Example Zuplo is extensible, so we don't have a built-in policy for A/B Test Inbound , instead we have a template here that shows you how you can use your superpower (code) to achieve your goals. To learn more about custom policies see the documentation.

This example shows how to perform an action on incoming requests based on the result of a randomly generated number. A/B tests could also be performed on properties such as the request.user .

A/B tests can also be combined with other policies by passing data to downstream policies. For example, you could save a value in ContextData based on the results of the A/B test and use that value in a later policy to modify the request.

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { // Generate a random number to segment the test groups const score = Math. random (); if (score < 0.5 ) { // Do something for half the requests } else { // Do something else for the other half } return request; }

Configuration

The example below shows how to configure a custom code policy in the 'policies.json' document that utilizes the above example policy code.

{ "name" : "ab-test-inbound" , "policyType" : "custom-code-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/ab-test-inbound)" } }

Using the Policy

