Mock API Response Policy
Returns example responses from the OpenAPI document associated with this route.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
random<boolean> -Indicates whether the response should be selected randomly, from the available examples (that match any filter criteria). IfDefaults to
falsethe first matching example is used.
false.
responsePrefixFilter<string> -Specifies a prefix to match the responses to select from. Typically this is a status code like "200" or "2XX". If you want the policy to select randomly from all 2XX codes, set this property to "2" and random to
true.
contentType<string> -Specify the content-type of the response to select from. If not specified, the first matching response is used (or random).
exampleName<string> -Specify the name of the example to select. If not specified, the first matching response is used (or random).
