Mock API Response Policy

Returns example responses from the OpenAPI document associated with this route.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{
  "name": "my-mock-api-inbound-policy",
  "policyType": "mock-api-inbound",
  "handler": {
    "export": "MockApiInboundPolicy",
    "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
    "options": {
      "contentType": "application/json",
      "exampleName": "example1",
      "random": false
    }
  }
}

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

  • random <boolean> -
    Indicates whether the response should be selected randomly, from the available examples (that match any filter criteria). If false the first matching example is used.
    Defaults to false.
  • responsePrefixFilter <string> -
    Specifies a prefix to match the responses to select from. Typically this is a status code like "200" or "2XX". If you want the policy to select randomly from all 2XX codes, set this property to "2" and random to true.
  • contentType <string> -
    Specify the content-type of the response to select from. If not specified, the first matching response is used (or random).
  • exampleName <string> -
    Specify the name of the example to select. If not specified, the first matching response is used (or random).

Using the Policy

