Mock API Response Policy

Returns example responses from the OpenAPI document associated with this route.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-mock-api-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "mock-api-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "MockApiInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "contentType" : "application/json" , "exampleName" : "example1" , "random" : false } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. random <boolean> - Indicates whether the response should be selected randomly, from the available examples (that match any filter criteria). If false the first matching example is used. Defaults to false .

- responsePrefixFilter <string> - Specifies a prefix to match the responses to select from. Typically this is a status code like "200" or "2XX". If you want the policy to select randomly from all 2XX codes, set this property to "2" and random to true .

- contentType <string> - Specify the content-type of the response to select from. If not specified, the first matching response is used (or random).

- exampleName <string> - Specify the name of the example to select. If not specified, the first matching response is used (or random).

Using the Policy

Read more about how policies work