Web Bot Auth Policy
Authenticate bots using Cloudflare's web-bot-auth HTTP Message Signatures via the official web-bot-auth npm package. This policy allows you to specify friendly bots and block others based on configuration.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
json
{ "name": "my-web-bot-auth-inbound-policy", "policyType": "web-bot-auth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "WebBotAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "allowUnauthenticatedRequests": false, "allowedBots": [], "blockUnknownBots": true, "directoryUrl": null } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
web-bot-auth-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
WebBotAuthInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
allowedBots(required)
<string[]>- List of bot identifiers that are allowed to access the API.
blockUnknownBots(required)
<boolean>- Whether to block bots that aren't in the allowed list. Defaults to
true.
allowUnauthenticatedRequests
<boolean>- Allow requests without bot signatures to proceed. This is useful if you want to use multiple authentication policies or if you want to allow both authenticated and non-authenticated traffic. Defaults to
false.
directoryUrl
<string>- Optional URL to a directory of known bots (for verification). Defaults to
null.
Using the Policy
How It Works
The policy checks for HTTP Message Signatures in the request headers
(
Signature and
Signature-Input). These signatures are verified using the
web-bot-auth npm package.
When a bot makes a request to your API, the policy:
- Checks if the request has signature headers
- Verifies the signature using the
web-bot-authlibrary
- Extracts the bot identity from the verified signature
- Checks if the bot is in the allowed list
- Either allows or blocks the request based on configuration
Configuration Options
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
allowedBots
|string[]
|Yes
|-
|List of bot identifiers that are allowed to access the API
blockUnknownBots
|boolean
|Yes
|true
|Whether to block bots that aren't in the allowed list
allowUnauthenticatedRequests
|boolean
|No
|false
|Allow requests without bot signatures to proceed
directoryUrl
|string
|No
|-
|Optional URL to a directory of known bots (for verification)
Example Configuration
json
{ "allowedBots": ["googlebot", "bingbot", "yandexbot"], "blockUnknownBots": true, "allowUnauthenticatedRequests": false, "directoryUrl": "https://example.com/bot-directory.json" }
Bot Directory
If you specify a
directoryUrl, the policy will fetch the directory of known
bots from that URL. The directory should be a JSON object mapping bot
identifiers to their public keys in JWK format.
Example directory:
json
{ "googlebot": { "kty": "OKP", "crv": "Ed25519", "kid": "googlebot", "x": "..." }, "bingbot": { "kty": "OKP", "crv": "Ed25519", "kid": "bingbot", "x": "..." } }
Request Context
When a bot is successfully authenticated, the policy adds the bot identity to
the request context. You can access this in subsequent policies or handlers
using the
getBotId helper function:
typescript
import { getBotId } from "@zuplo/runtime"; // In your policy or handler const botId = getBotId(context);
Error Handling
If a bot fails authentication, the policy returns a 401 Unauthorized response
with an error message. If a request doesn't have signature headers and
allowUnauthenticatedRequests is false, the policy also returns a 401 response.
Cryptographic Verification
When a directory URL is provided, the policy performs cryptographic verification of the bot signatures:
- It fetches the bot's public key from the directory
- Imports the key using the Web Crypto API
- Verifies the signature against the request data
This provides strong cryptographic assurance that the bot is who it claims to be.
Implementation Details
The policy uses the
web-bot-auth npm package to implement HTTP Message
Signatures verification. The implementation:
- Uses the
verifyfunction from the
web-bot-authpackage to handle signature verification
- Validates that the bot is in the allowed list
- Optionally verifies the signature against a directory of known bots
- Adds the verified bot identity to the request context
This implementation leverages the standard web-bot-auth library for bot authentication, ensuring compatibility and security across different bot providers.
