Web Bot Auth Policy

Authenticate bots using Cloudflare's web-bot-auth HTTP Message Signatures via the official web-bot-auth npm package. This policy allows you to specify friendly bots and block others based on configuration.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-web-bot-auth-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "web-bot-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "WebBotAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "allowUnauthenticatedRequests" : false , "allowedBots" : [], "blockUnknownBots" : true , "directoryUrl" : null } } } json

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be web-bot-auth-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be WebBotAuthInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

allowedBots (required) <string[]> - List of bot identifiers that are allowed to access the API.

- List of bot identifiers that are allowed to access the API. blockUnknownBots (required) <boolean> - Whether to block bots that aren't in the allowed list. Defaults to true .

- Whether to block bots that aren't in the allowed list. Defaults to . allowUnauthenticatedRequests <boolean> - Allow requests without bot signatures to proceed. This is useful if you want to use multiple authentication policies or if you want to allow both authenticated and non-authenticated traffic. Defaults to false .

- Allow requests without bot signatures to proceed. This is useful if you want to use multiple authentication policies or if you want to allow both authenticated and non-authenticated traffic. Defaults to . directoryUrl <string> - Optional URL to a directory of known bots (for verification). Defaults to null .

Using the Policy

How It Works

The policy checks for HTTP Message Signatures in the request headers ( Signature and Signature-Input ). These signatures are verified using the web-bot-auth npm package.

When a bot makes a request to your API, the policy:

Checks if the request has signature headers Verifies the signature using the web-bot-auth library Extracts the bot identity from the verified signature Checks if the bot is in the allowed list Either allows or blocks the request based on configuration

Configuration Options

Option Type Required Default Description allowedBots string[] Yes - List of bot identifiers that are allowed to access the API blockUnknownBots boolean Yes true Whether to block bots that aren't in the allowed list allowUnauthenticatedRequests boolean No false Allow requests without bot signatures to proceed directoryUrl string No - Optional URL to a directory of known bots (for verification)

Example Configuration

{ "allowedBots" : [ "googlebot" , "bingbot" , "yandexbot" ], "blockUnknownBots" : true , "allowUnauthenticatedRequests" : false , "directoryUrl" : "https://example.com/bot-directory.json" } json

Bot Directory

If you specify a directoryUrl , the policy will fetch the directory of known bots from that URL. The directory should be a JSON object mapping bot identifiers to their public keys in JWK format.

Example directory:

{ "googlebot" : { "kty" : "OKP" , "crv" : "Ed25519" , "kid" : "googlebot" , "x" : "..." }, "bingbot" : { "kty" : "OKP" , "crv" : "Ed25519" , "kid" : "bingbot" , "x" : "..." } } json

Request Context

When a bot is successfully authenticated, the policy adds the bot identity to the request context. You can access this in subsequent policies or handlers using the getBotId helper function:

import { getBotId } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; // In your policy or handler const botId = getBotId (context); typescript

Error Handling

If a bot fails authentication, the policy returns a 401 Unauthorized response with an error message. If a request doesn't have signature headers and allowUnauthenticatedRequests is false, the policy also returns a 401 response.

Cryptographic Verification

When a directory URL is provided, the policy performs cryptographic verification of the bot signatures:

It fetches the bot's public key from the directory Imports the key using the Web Crypto API Verifies the signature against the request data

This provides strong cryptographic assurance that the bot is who it claims to be.

Implementation Details

The policy uses the web-bot-auth npm package to implement HTTP Message Signatures verification. The implementation:

Uses the verify function from the web-bot-auth package to handle signature verification Validates that the bot is in the allowed list Optionally verifies the signature against a directory of known bots Adds the verified bot identity to the request context

This implementation leverages the standard web-bot-auth library for bot authentication, ensuring compatibility and security across different bot providers.

