Rate Limiting Policy

Rate-limiting allows you to set a maximum rate of requests for your API gateway. This is useful to enforce rate limits agreed with your clients and protect your downstream services.

The Zuplo Rate-Limit allows you to limit based on different attributes of the incoming request. For example, you might set a rate limit of 10 requests per second per user, or 20 requests per second for a given IP address.

The Zuplo rate-limiter also allows you to set a custom bucket name by which to effect a rate-limit using a function.

When a client reaches a rate limit - they will receive a 429 response code.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-rate-limit-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "ip" , "requestsAllowed" : 2 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. rateLimitBy <string> (Required) - The identifying element of the request that enforces distinct rate limits. For example, you can limit by user , ip , function or all - function allows you to specify a simple function to create a string identifier to create a rate-limit group. Allowed values are user , ip , function , and all . Defaults to "user" .

- requestsAllowed <integer> (Required) - The max number of requests allowed in the given time window. Defaults to 1000 .

- timeWindowMinutes <integer> (Required) - The time window in which the requests are rate-limited. The count restarts after each window expires. Defaults to 60 .

- identifier <object> - The function that returns dynamic configuration data. Used only with rateLimitBy=function . export <string> (Required) - used only with rateLimitBy=function. Specifies the export to load your custom bucket function, e.g. default , rateLimitIdentifier . Defaults to "$import(./modules/my-module)" . module <string> (Required) - Specifies the module to load your custom bucket function, in the format $import(./modules/my-module) .

- headerMode <string> - Adds the retry-after header. Allowed values are none , and retry-after . Defaults to "retry-after" .

- throwOnFailure <boolean> - If true, the policy will throw an error in the event there is a problem connecting to the rate limit service. Defaults to false .

- mode <string> - The mode of the policy. If set to async , the policy will check if the request is over the rate limit without blocking. This can result in some requests allowed over the rate limit. Allowed values are strict , and async . Defaults to "strict" .

Using the Policy

Tip Note you can have multiple instances of rate-limiting policies to use in combination. You should apply the longest duration timeWindow first, in order to the shortest duration time window.

Using a custom function #

You can create a rate-limit bucket based on any property of a request using a custom function that returns a CustomRateLimitDetails object (which provides the identifier used by the limiting system).

The CustomRateLimitDetails object can be used to override the timeWindowMinutes & requestsAllowed options.

This example would create a unique rate-limiting function based on the customerId parameter in routes (note it’s important that a policy like this is applied to a route that has a /:customerId parameter).

//module - ./modules/rate-limiter.ts import { CustomRateLimitDetails, ZuploRequest, ZuploContext, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function rateLimitKey ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , policyName : string ) : CustomRateLimitDetails | undefined { context.log. info ( `processing customerId '${ request . params . customerId }' for rate-limit policy '${ policyName }'` ); if (request.params.customerId === "43567890" ) { // Override timeWindowMinutes & requestsAllowed return { key: request.params.customerId, requestsAllowed: 100 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }; } }

// config - ./config/policies.json "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "function" , "requestsAllowed" : 2 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 , "identifier" : { "module" : "$import(./modules/rate-limiter)" , "export" : "rateLimitKey" } }

