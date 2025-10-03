Akamai AI Firewall Policy

Akamai AI Firewall Inbound Policy

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

JSON Code { "name" : "my-akamai-ai-firewall-policy" , "policyType" : "akamai-ai-firewall" , "handler" : { "export" : "AkamaiAIFirewallInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "streamingAccumulation" : { "enabled" : true , "eventsInterval" : 5 } } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be akamai-ai-firewall .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be AkamaiAIFirewallInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

configurationId (required) <string> - The configuration ID of the AI Firewall.

- The configuration ID of the AI Firewall. api-key (required) <string> - The API key for the AI Firewall.

- The API key for the AI Firewall. applicationId <string> - The application ID to identify this usage of the AI Firewall (optional).

- The application ID to identify this usage of the AI Firewall (optional). streamingAccumulation <object> - Configuration for accumulating and validating streaming responses. enabled <boolean> - Enable accumulation and validation of streaming responses. Defaults to true . eventsInterval <number> - Number of SSE events to accumulate before checking with Akamai (default: 5). Defaults to 5 . checkIntervalMs <number> - Time interval in milliseconds for periodic checks (alternative to chunk count).

- Configuration for accumulating and validating streaming responses.

Using the Policy

