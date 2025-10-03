Akamai AI Firewall Policy
Akamai AI Firewall Inbound Policy
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Code
{ "name": "my-akamai-ai-firewall-policy", "policyType": "akamai-ai-firewall", "handler": { "export": "AkamaiAIFirewallInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "streamingAccumulation": { "enabled": true, "eventsInterval": 5 } } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
akamai-ai-firewall.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
AkamaiAIFirewallInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
configurationId(required)
<string>- The configuration ID of the AI Firewall.
api-key(required)
<string>- The API key for the AI Firewall.
applicationId
<string>- The application ID to identify this usage of the AI Firewall (optional).
streamingAccumulation
<object>- Configuration for accumulating and validating streaming responses.
enabled
<boolean>- Enable accumulation and validation of streaming responses. Defaults to
true.
eventsInterval
<number>- Number of SSE events to accumulate before checking with Akamai (default: 5). Defaults to
5.
checkIntervalMs
<number>- Time interval in milliseconds for periodic checks (alternative to chunk count).
Using the Policy
