Akamai AI Firewall Policy

Akamai AI Firewall Inbound Policy

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{
  "name": "my-akamai-ai-firewall-policy",
  "policyType": "akamai-ai-firewall",
  "handler": {
    "export": "AkamaiAIFirewallInboundPolicy",
    "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
    "options": {
      "streamingAccumulation": {
        "enabled": true,
        "eventsInterval": 5
      }
    }
  }
}

Policy Configuration

  • name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
  • policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be akamai-ai-firewall.
  • handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be AkamaiAIFirewallInboundPolicy.
  • handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime).
  • handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

  • configurationId (required) <string> - The configuration ID of the AI Firewall.
  • api-key (required) <string> - The API key for the AI Firewall.
  • applicationId <string> - The application ID to identify this usage of the AI Firewall (optional).
  • streamingAccumulation <object> - Configuration for accumulating and validating streaming responses.
    • enabled <boolean> - Enable accumulation and validation of streaming responses. Defaults to true.
    • eventsInterval <number> - Number of SSE events to accumulate before checking with Akamai (default: 5). Defaults to 5.
    • checkIntervalMs <number> - Time interval in milliseconds for periodic checks (alternative to chunk count).

Using the Policy

